The Canberra Men's Choir is holding its end-of-year concert on Saturday afternoon at the German Harmonie Club in Narrabundah.
Doors open at 1.30pm, the show starts at 2.30pm. The performance goes for an hour.
Entry is $15, payable at the door. Children have free entry.
Everyone is invited to enjoy a fun afternoon of music and song.
The choir will be joined by its musical director Leanne McKean and piano accompanist Vivian Zhu.
