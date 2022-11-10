The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra Men's Choir end-of-year concert on Saturday

Updated November 10 2022 - 1:08pm, first published 1:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Canberra Men's Choir is performing at the German Harmonie Club on Saturday afternoon. Picture supplied

The Canberra Men's Choir is holding its end-of-year concert on Saturday afternoon at the German Harmonie Club in Narrabundah.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.