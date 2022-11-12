The Canberra Times

Times Past: November 13, 1987

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
November 13 2022 - 12:00am
The front page of The Canberra Times on November 13, 1987.

Canberra beer drinkers at hotels and taverns were getting short-changed on their favourite drinks, The Canberra Times reported on this day in 1987.

Local News

