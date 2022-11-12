Times Past: November 13, 1987

Canberra beer drinkers at hotels and taverns were getting short-changed on their favourite drinks, The Canberra Times reported on this day in 1987.
Director of the ACT Consumer Affairs Bureau Michael Brown said there was a survey of 24 hotels, taverns and registered clubs. In 13 of the premises, glasses described by licensees as middies or schooners did not meet the popularly accepted definition of these sizes.
"Overall 25 per cent of the 285ml middy glasses and 10 per cent of the 425ml schooner glasses were below their purported size. Ten per cent of the 200ml 'seven' glasses were also below their purported size. This is the first time that a problem has been found with schooner glasses in the ACT," Mr Brown said.
Proprietors indicated they assumed middy glasses were of the correct size, although one licensee made it clear they knew and their patrons knew his middy glasses were the 269ml smaller size.
"People who drink in ACT hotels, taverns and registered clubs should be aware that the size of the middy is shrinking from its traditional size of 285ml to 269ml," Mr Brown said.
Part of the reason for this was replacement costs meant licensees were buying cheaper and less accurate glasses. With a glass that was already 16ml short at the brim capacity and with a head taking between 10 and 15 per cent of that capacity, the drinker was losing out.
Mr Brown expressed interest in the New Zealand requirement each glass should have a line indicating the accurate fluid measure.
