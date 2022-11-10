Young trainer Josh Julius may bypass Saturday's $500,000 Cranbourne Cup with Just Folk and save the underrated galloper for the $1 million The Gong at Kembla Grange on November 19.
Julius will wait until the scratching deadline of 7.30am on Saturday before making a final decision if Just Folk takes his place in the Cranbourne Cup field.
"I'm just weighing up all my options," the Bendigo trainer told ACM Racing.
"I really like the idea of heading to The Gong with Just Folk but I'll just wait until Saturday morning before deciding.
"The Cranbourne Cup field is very strong and he's drawn a good gate in barrier one but he'll carry 59kgs. The weather forecast will play a part in my decision making.
"I've spoke to the Racing NSW handicapping department trying to get a guide about what weight Just Folk could get in The Gong and I'm hoping he might get a kilogram less then the Cranbourne Cup.
"I've got a million reasons to head to The Gong. It's great prizemoney I'm sure it'll attract a top field. Just Folk is probably a length or two behind the top rating horses but I've got to consider there's not every day you can run around for a million dollars.
"It's very tempting to go to The Gong because it's $500,000 more then the Cranbourne Cup. The trip to Kembla Grange is no concern with Just Folk as he's raced in Sydney on a few occasions.
"We would leave Bendigo on Wednesday if we were going to make the trip and stable at Warwick Farm before going to Kembla Grange."
Champion jockey Hugh Bowman, who has ridden Just Folk in his last two starts which have resulted in second placings in the Craven Plate at Randwick and the Cup Day Plate at Flemington on Melbourne Day leaves for a three month riding stint in Hong Kong on Sunday.
"It's a shame if we went down the path of running in The Gong and Hugh can't ride Just Folk," Julius said.
"Hugh has a great understanding of Just Folk. It's just bad luck. He told me after Just Folk's last run on Melbourne Cup Day there's a nice big race win in the horse. We'll just have to get another jockey if we head to The Gong."
Julius said Cranbourne's Cup Day meeting which has Melbourne metropolitan status is very strong.
"Cranbourne is Victoria's major meeting on Saturday," he said. "There offering excellent prizemoney. The Cranbourne Cup is a very strong field.
"There's a few good chances in the field. Just Folk would have to run up to his best to win. We've booked Harry Coffey for the Cranbourne ride.
"I would think after drawing barrier one Harry would have the horse just running off the pace. Harry's ridden Just Folk previously and knows a few of the traits he has in his racing style."
Bet365 rate Just Folk a $9 chance to win the Cranbourne Cup.
