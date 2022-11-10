Passengers on a Link Airways flight screamed in horror when an object from the propeller pierced the fuselage as it took off. They then spent four minutes in the air with the hole in the side of the aircraft.
"We took off and there was a huge, loud bang, and stuff flew over the cabin, and everybody screamed," Carolyn Paisley-Dew who was five seats behind the point of impact said.
A strap from the propeller had flown into the body of the plane as it took off. The strap then went through the casing and hit a woman in seat 2A, according to passengers immediately behind her.
Once in the air, with the hole in the side, the Saab 340B then circled for four minutes before making an emergency landing. As the plane came to a stop, emergency services rushed across the tarmac and entered the aircraft.
The passenger in window seat 1A was taken to hospital with injuries to his face, according to Ash Atkinson who was in seat 6A.
"Before we even got off the ground, people were screaming," she said.
She said that she was angry that people had not shown more concern about passengers' welfare after the horror of the four minutes in the air.
"Everyone was in shock," she said.
She said there was one cabin crew member while the drama in the air was taking place. According to Ms Atkinson, the cabin crew person was not allowed to contact the pilot until the plane had reached 1000 feet.
The authorities are investigating the incident.
The Australian Transport Safety Bureau said: "As reported to the ATSB, during take-off a ratchet strap that was not removed from one of the aircraft's propellers struck the aircraft's fuselage. The aircraft returned to Canberra Airport.
"Transport safety investigators from the ATSB's Canberra office have deployed to Canberra Airport to inspect the aircraft, to begin the process of interviewing the flight crew and passengers, and to gather other relevant information for the investigation."
The aircraft was a Link Airways aircraft but running as Virgin flight 633. It departed at 8.05am on Thursday.
Canberra-based Link Airways was approached for comment but hadn't responded at the time of writing.
Virgin Australia said: "Virgin Australia can confirm that flight VA633 operated by Link Airways on behalf of Virgin Australia from Canberra to Sydney on Thursday, November 10, was involved in an incident near Canberra airport.
"After becoming aware of the incident, the crew took steps in accordance with standard operating procedures to prioritise the safety of all guests and crew on board and conducted an air return in line with safety protocols.
"The aircraft landed safely at Canberra airport and there were no physical injuries to passengers or crew on board.
"All guests have disembarked safely and we are assisting both Link and authorities with their investigations."
The airline which is based in Fyshwick calls the Saab 340B Plus its "flagship".
"The 34 passenger seat aircraft is among the most advanced turboprop aircraft type in service today," the company says.
Canberra Airport said: "We are aware of an incident this morning involving a Link Airways aircraft. All of the appropriate agencies have been contacted and an investigation is underway.
"There are no other delays to operations at Canberra Airport."
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
