The authorities are investigating a serious incident at Canberra Airport where part of a propeller is thought to have flown off and hit another part of the aircraft. The aircraft, which had taken off, was forced to return to the airport.
The incident happened with a Link Airways flight to Sydney. A strap on the propeller flew off and penetrated the cabin. The flight was turned back and landed again at Canberra.
The aircraft was a Link Airways aircraft but running as Virgin flight 633. It departed at 8.05am on Thursday and turned back four minutes later.
Canberra-based Link Airways was approached for comment but hadn't responded at the time of writing. It was operating the flight as a co-share with Virgin.
Virgin Australia said: "Virgin Australia can confirm that flight VA633 operated by Link Airways on behalf of Virgin Australia from Canberra to Sydney on Thursday, November 10, was involved in an incident near Canberra airport.
"After becoming aware of the incident, the crew took steps in accordance with standard operating procedures to prioritise the safety of all guests and crew on board and conducted an air return in line with safety protocols.
"The aircraft landed safely at Canberra airport and there were no physical injuries to passengers or crew on board.
"All guests have disembarked safely and we are assisting both Link and authorities with their investigations."
It's understood the Australian Transport Safety Board had been notified and an investigation was underway.
It's not believed that anyone was hurt in the incident.
The incident happened to one of the company's Saab 340B Plus turboprop aircraft. The airline which is based in Fyshwick calls the aircraft its "flagship".
"The 34 passenger seat aircraft is among the most advanced turboprop aircraft type in service today," the company says.
