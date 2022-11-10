The Canberra Times
Authorities investigating after Link Airways flight forced to return to Canberra Airport following accident

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated November 10 2022 - 1:14pm, first published 11:48am
Link Airways 34 passenger Saab 340B Plus. Picture supplied

The authorities are investigating a serious incident at Canberra Airport where part of a propeller is thought to have flown off and hit another part of the aircraft. The aircraft, which had taken off, was forced to return to the airport.

