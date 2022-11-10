Government House preparing for big open day this weekend

As Government House prepares for its first open day since 2019, mowers have been going at a fast clip, just like most Canberra households trying to get the lawn under control while the sun is out.
The Government House estate in Yarralumla includes eight hectares of irrigated turf, which means a lot of mowing after so much rain, in readiness for Saturday's open day, when the public will be welcomed in to enjoy the beautiful grounds.
Governor-General David Hurley is excited to welcome the public back at the open day from 10am to 2pm Saturday.
"COVID, of course, prevented the last two so this is a great opportunity to get back into the normal swing of things," he said.
General Hurley said one of the reasons for the open day was to honour the service of Queen Elizabeth II, following her passing in September. Her Majesty stayed at Government House 14 times, and the open day was an opportunity to celebrate her connection with Canberra and communities across Australia.
The event also allowed the public to explore Government House itself and enjoy its stunning gardens.
General Hurley said the open day would see many of the organisations he and Mrs Hurley were patrons of on-site, showcasing their work. He hoped people would take the time to speak to the organisations and find out about "the work they particularly do".
Entry to the open day is free, and visitors are encouraged to bring a picnic, with food and non-alcoholic drinks available to purchase from vendors.
The rain has meant the gardens are looking magnificent, but also presented some challenges. The sodden conditions on Dunrossil Drive mean visitors to the open day are being encouraged to catch free shuttle buses to and from Government House, departing every 15 minutes from the Woden and Civic interchanges.
Government House sits on 54 hectares, including 12 hectares of cultivated garden areas. Head gardener Chris Mansfield said the recent heavy rain had delayed some pruning, but the gardens were looking a treat, with the roses just going into bloom.
The free shuttle buses to the Government House open day will depart every 15 minutes from:
Woden Interchange - PL1, North Weston Park & Ride
Civic interchange (outside Mooseheads), Regatta Point (Commonwealth Avenue), Langton Crescent (after Newlands Street).
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.