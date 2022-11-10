Police and emergency services rushed to the Weereewa Lookout rest area at the southern end of Lake George just before 7.40am on Thursday after reports a paraglider had crashed onto the rocks below.
Emergency services found the 30-year-old man had landed heavily in bushes and rocks however he was not seriously injured.
The paraglider was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital in Canberra in a stable condition.
In Australia, to hang-glide or paraglide you must be authorised by the Sports Aviation Federation of Australia (formerly the Hang Gliding Federation of Australia) or under the supervision of an instructor authorised by the federation.
The Weereewa lookout is one of the most popular sites in the Canberra region for hang-gliding and paragliding, with the escarpment used as the launching area. This location and Stanwell Tops are regarded as the two best sites in NSW.
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
