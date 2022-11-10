The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Paraglider taken to hospital after crashing at Lake George

PB
By Peter Brewer
November 10 2022 - 12:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A paraglider prepares to launch over Lake George. Picture Facebook

Police and emergency services rushed to the Weereewa Lookout rest area at the southern end of Lake George just before 7.40am on Thursday after reports a paraglider had crashed onto the rocks below.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.