An anti fossil fuel protester has been arrested in a Canberra cafe, the day after graffitiing an Andy Warhol print at the National Gallery of Australia.
Police arrested the member of Stop Fossil Fuel Subsidies at Sweet Bones Cafe in Braddon, just after 11am on Thursday.
Bonnie Cassen took part in a demonstration at the gallery on Wednesday, during which members of the group scrawled across five famous Campbell's Soup Cans prints.
The work was removed temporarily before being returned to the gallery wall undamaged.
Security at the gallery had thwarted the protesters attempts to glue their hands to the artwork.
Ms Cassen, who says she is undergoing treatment for cancer, said security grabbed her lymphedema-affected hand forcefully before "ripping" it off the artwork.
"I reminded them that I have cancer and are undergoing chemotherapy so am very fragile but that did not stop their behaviours," she said in a statement.
"They pushed me out of the building and forced me to leave the area.
"I acknowledge what I have done and I am willing to risk the legal consequences, but I was forced out of the area by security.
"I am simply asking the government to stop fossil fuel subsidies. I have requested meetings with MPs but this is the only way I can be heard."
It was the second arrest involving members of Stop Fossil Fuel Subsidies on Thursday. A 58-year-old woman was arrested for obstructing traffic on Northbourne Avenue at about 9am.
The group clashed with members of the public after forming a human chain across Rudd Street.
The new protest group is in Canberra during global COP27 talks, drawing attention to government subsidies for fossil fuel companies.
Last week, a member glued herself to a display at the Suffragette's Exhibition at Parliament House.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
