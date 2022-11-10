The Canberra Times
Protester arrested following National Gallery of Australia demonstration

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
November 10 2022 - 1:35pm
Work was removed from the wall while it was restored. Picture by Sally Pryor

An anti fossil fuel protester has been arrested in a Canberra cafe, the day after graffitiing an Andy Warhol print at the National Gallery of Australia.

