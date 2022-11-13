Times Past: November 14, 1985

In what could be considered a sign of things to come, The Canberra Times reported on this day in 1985 the struggles of self-government for the ACT.
The Department of Territories warned Parliament its standards and services would have to be reduced unless its staff and resources were increased. It was said the accelerated growth of Canberra during 1984-85 had outstripped its ability to provide a customary standard of services.
The minister for territories Gordon Scholes tabled an annual report but didn't comment on the department's affairs. The report did, however, ask for increased resources, in particular staff, and warned services would suffer unless the request was actioned.
It said "the department operated under considerable pressure throughout the year as a result of continuing growth in demand for services, whilst being required to severely contain staffing and expenditure growth".
The population increased in the ACT by 7700 to reach a total of 252,200 which absorbed the available accommodation. On top of rapid population growth, there was also unprecedented commercial development in the city straining parking and public transport.
The report did not state exactly how many staff would be required to ease pressure but it was believed it would need to be in line with the percentage of population increase, which was 3.1 per cent.
The department was required to keep up services to an expanding Canberra including additional public transport and garbage collection and maintenance of public open spaces.
