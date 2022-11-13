The Canberra Times

Times Past: November 14, 1985

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
November 14 2022 - 12:00am
The front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1985.

In what could be considered a sign of things to come, The Canberra Times reported on this day in 1985 the struggles of self-government for the ACT.

JH

Jess Hollingsworth

Editorial Admin

Local News

