ACT Health has warned that the pollen level is now "extreme" so people suffering from asthma or hay fever need to take precautions.
"Extreme pollen levels have been detected across Canberra, particularly due to grass pollen. If you suffer from asthma or hay fever, there are things that can help reduce your symptoms," it said on Twitter.
Top of its list of recommended measures are:
Canberra Pollen describes the level of the allergen from grass as "extreme". The season of pollen for trees is giving way to the season of the stuff from grasses.
There's been a sudden burst of pollen-producing vegetation because of the rain plus rising temperatures. On top of that, the recent thunder broke pollen into smaller particles, which penetrate deeper into the lungs.
"Now things are starting to warm up, the grass is responding," Professor Simon Haberle, who runs the Canberra Pollen monitoring site, said.
"This could keep on going from November into December and even into January," Professor Haberle of the ANU said.
He urged people who suffer from hay fever (rhinitis is the medical term) to keep an eye on his website where pollen levels are reported. ACT Health also publishes its advice.
Allergy to pollen, which comes out in hay fever sufferers as itchy eyes and incessant sneezing, also causes the separate condition of asthma, where the pollen prompts the airways to tighten which makes breathing difficult.
In the extreme, asthma is life-threatening. In November 2016, Melbourne experienced the world's largest thunderstorm asthma event, which lead to the deaths of 10 people.
Asthma Australia says the thunderstorm asthma season is just starting.
"This season could bring many storms, so please learn Asthma First Aid and how to recognise an asthma attack," the chief executive of Asthma Australia, Michele Goldman, said.
"Tight chest, difficulty breathing, gasping, wheezing, puffing when speaking and persistent coughing are all signs someone can't breathe well. Asthma Australia strongly recommends anyone who suspects they have hay fever to discuss their symptoms with their doctor or pharmacist."
For some reason which scientists do not understand, people from south and east Asia have a greater risk of asthma attacks and other allergic reactions. This is true not just of people who migrated recently but also of those born in Australia to Asian parents.
In the Melbourne outbreak, for example, six of the 10 people who died were of Asian background.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
