Murder verdicts to be handed down in the MH17 trial in The Netherlands

By Peter Brewer
November 14 2022 - 5:30am
Liliane Derden was returning to her home in Canberra when she was among the victims of the attack on MH17. Picture supplied

Two Canberra women whose mother was killed in the downing of Malaysian Airlines Flight MH17 over the Ukraine in 2014 will travel to the Netherlands this week to hear the verdicts handed down against four of the alleged perpetrators.

