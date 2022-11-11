The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Age of the Dragon

We're not spectators as US resists China; this is more our problem than Washington's

Bradley Perrett
By Bradley Perrett
November 11 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HMAS Warramunga rendevous with United States Navy aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson during a Regional Presence Deployment. Picture Department of Defence

Let's get one thing straight. Australia is in no position to choose whether to help the US stand up to China.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Perrett

Bradley Perrett

Columnist

Bradley Perrett is a regular ACM columnist with a focus on Australia's relationship with China, covering defence, strategy, trade, economics and domestic policy. He was based in Beijing as a journalist from 2004 to 2020. His articles are supported by the Judith Neilson Institute for Journalism and Ideas.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.