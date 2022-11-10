Australia has inched closer to having a federal anti-corruption watchdog after a multi-partisan committee scrutinising the proposal handed down a unanimous report in support of it.
But vocal crossbenchers flagged it wouldn't be smooth sailing for the Labor government's proposed National Anti-Corruption Commission unless contentious issues were first addressed.
The committee, which featured Labor's Linda White as chair and independent MP Helen Haines as deputy, made six recommendations to the bill, including a change to the definition of "corrupt conduct" and clarifying how journalistic sources will be protected.
No recommendations were made regarding public hearings, which the proposal says can only be heard in "exceptional circumstances" and has been heavily criticised by legal experts.
Greens senator David Shoebridge, who also sits on the committee, slammed the report's omission, adding his party would fight for the removal of the high threshold for public hearings.
"We should be allowing more public hearings for the very obvious reason that sunlight is a bloody good disinfectant when it comes to corruption," he said.
"Remarkably, despite that powerful evidence, we have a report that has not recommended changes."
Dr Haines added she would seek support from members in order to "strike out" the clause completely
Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus would not be drawn on whether the clause was added in as part of consultations with the Coalition, who warned against it becoming an "endless witch-hunt".
The first law officer said all recommendations and the "very well-considered suggestions" would be given "complete consideration" as the body inches toward being established.
"It's been a long time coming," Mr Dreyfus said after the report's release.
"The reason why it's the best possible basis for going forward is that it gives confidence to the Australian people, when they see a unanimous report of a committee made up of members of both houses, with government, opposition and crossbench members, unanimously commending the report to the Parliament for passage."
The bill will be debated at the start of the final sitting week with the government planning to pass the legislation before Christmas.
Mr Dreyfus has also promised strengthened whistleblower protections will be in place by the time the watchdog is up-and-running by mid-next year.
A timeline has yet to be set for when those changes will be revealed.
Dr Haines said, while the protections would be introduced in separate legislation, it was a critical underpinning for the commission's success and longevity.
"The importance of this cannot be underestimated, it's absolutely crucial," she said.
"I'll certainly be making a lot of noise in this Parliament if that work on the whistleblowers is not completed before the NACC is actually set up and ready to take referrals. It's fundamental."
The protections in place, under the Public Interest Disclosure Act, have been described by critics as complex and outdated.
Mr Dreyfus committed to introducing recommendations from a review delivered to the former Coalition government in 2016 and is considering the introduction of a new whistleblower protection authority.
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
