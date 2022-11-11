It's safe to say this year's Women's Big Bash season hasn't exactly gone to plan for the Sydney Thunder.
The side has won just one from eight completed games and sit last on the ladder with four matches remaining.
The Thunder will take on Adelaide on Sunday before travelling to Canberra to face the Melbourne Renegades at Manuka Oval on Tuesday.
As the losses mounted and frustration started to grow, the senior players stressed the importance of remaining positive in order to push through the tough times.
While a disappointing season may be a new experience for the youngsters in the squad, the veterans have ridden the ups and downs throughout their careers.
For Sammy-Jo Johnson, who played her 100th WBBL game last week, this season has been a vital learning experience for the Thunder.
"As a young player it's an eye-opening experience when results don't go your way," Johnson said. "Everyone will learn from this year. We've had a couple of girls debut this year, as a kid when you first come in you're learning on the run.
"The senior group has wrapped our arms around the kids and let them know the game's gone, there's nothing we can change about the result. Now it's about what we can learn, was it about execution, was it poor planning, and then we go back to the drawing board."
Among the messages the bowler has delivered to her teammates this season has been the importance of finding balance off the field.
For Johnson, that involves camping, fishing and working on her V8 Commodore.
She's yet to decide if the car will make the trip down the Hume on Tuesday but if it doesn't, it won't take her long to jump back into the vehicle upon returning home.
"It's a big message I've been spreading to the young players," Johnson said. "They're basically full-time athletes, they've come straight out of school and into the system.
"My pathway was different. When I debuted at 19 I was working full-time and had work-life balance. Having my Commodore and fishing away from cricket, it gives me a bit of life perspective.
"I wouldn't have it any other way. Cricket 24/7 can be monotonous, it can be difficult if competitions aren't going your way. What I love about my hobbies is I can switch off, go for a fish and not think about cricket."
Despite her passions outside of cricket, Johnson has found this year challenging on and off the field.
A Lismore product, the bowler has watched as her hometown flooded and her friends lost everything. The anguish has grown as the Riverina has been impacted by the floods.
"It's heartbreaking what's happened in Lismore," Johnson said.
"I got back up there not long ago and it's not the same town. Lots of my school mates and some family members lost everything, had houses destroyed.
"It's a tough time, hopefully I can play a small part by reaching out, making sure they're okay. A lot of them love cricket, so I'll try and entertain them on the park."
