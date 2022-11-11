If Amy Yates had it her way, she wouldn't be in Canberra right now.
Instead, the bowling all-rounder would be travelling around the country playing in the Women's Big Bash League.
It's an experience she's well-acquainted with, having previously turned out for the Melbourne Renegades.
This year saw Yates miss out on a contract and she concedes watching on TV has been bittersweet.
"It's given me itchy feet to try get that BBL contract," Yates said. "It's making me want it more, but it's also been good watching the girls.
"I'd like to think I'm good enough to play at that level. I've been taking wickets consistently all season for the Meteors and scoring a couple of runs as well, which has been nice."
While disappointed not to be involved in the WBBL, Yates is making the most of the pause in the WNCL.
ACT Meteors coach Jono Dean has put those remaining in Canberra through a heavy training block throughout the past month.
The side lost their opening four matches in the first phase of the competition and will be looking to hit the ground running when they return to the field against South Australia at Manuka Oval on December 18.
It's a period that has seen the Meteors turn out for their Cricket ACT clubs in the men's competitions.
Yates took 4-25 for Weston Creek Molonglo's third grade side last week and has been promoted to second grade for Saturday's clash with North Canberra Gungahlin.
Men's cricket offers a totally different dynamic to the WNCL and Yates is confident playing against grizzled old veterans will help her grow as a cricketer.
"It's a really good challenge," Yates said. "The boys move quicker than we do, they're more athletic and cover more ground. You have to work hard for your runs and pierce the gaps.
"With the ball, the guys don't want to get out to you so they go into their shell and that gives me an opportunity to get them out.
"Playing against the guys helps you compete a lot more. The more games of cricket you play, the better you get. Whether you're playing against women or men, the more you play, the better you get."
Many of the players within Dean's squad are young, with relatively few cricketing miles in their legs.
Although it has recently expanded, the WNCL season is just 12 matches long. For those not playing in the Australian team or WBBL, there are significant lengths of time in which women are not playing at the elite level.
For Dean, it's crucial to use those periods to play as much cricket as possible and taking on the men in the Canberra competition is the perfect vehicle to achieve that goal.
"The opportunity to play against men that are often bigger, hit the ball harder and bowl faster is invaluable," Dean said. "They're normally playing on bigger grounds, learning to run more, identifying the space on the field, they're just generally being challenged a little bit more.
"They're playing with the white ball at the moment, but when they're using red balls, it's another learning experience. With different fielding restrictions as well, it requires the girls to think a bit differently about the game.
"We want flexible cricketers who can make decisions under pressure when they're out there on their own. There's some absolute gold in playing men's cricket."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
