Diana was often accused of undermining "The Firm" when she was alive, but it was her death (to be covered in the sixth and final season of The Crown) which did much of the damage, the last of a public train of events that began with her explosive interview with the BBC's Martin Bashir, the foundations of which have since been exposed as rotten and exploitative. It's not until episodes seven and eight of the current season that the Bashir interview is interrogated by The Crown but by then some may have had their fill of Diana as portrayed by Australia's Elizabeth Debicki; physically and vocally hers is an uncanny performance, yet one never far from caricature.