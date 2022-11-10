The first is the battle against inflation and surging power prices. The government is under immense pressure to do something immediately. It knows that the community is already losing patience. Whatever it is, whether it requires legislation or not, whether it will work or not, the government is being called upon to do something. When it says that it is considering options and taking advice from the community, spurred on by the media and the opposition, it is accused of being a "do nothing" government. Speed will trump considered dialogue on this occasion because the electorate is hurting badly. The optics won't allow delay.