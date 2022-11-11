Alex Toohey had a big decision to make long before the United States college coaches came knocking and NBA scouts started to writing down his name.
He was an unknown teenager at Marist College in Canberra and was faced with the same choice one of the school's favourite sons had to make more than a decade ago.
Basketball or cricket. For Mills, it was basketball or Australian football. In the end, they both chose basketball, and if everything goes according to plan Toohey will be following the same path as one of his idols.
Just days after committing to Gonzaga University for next year and beyond to chase his NBA goal, 18-year-old Toohey will be playing for Australia in a World Cup qualifier.
It's been a rapid rise for a kid who was also emerging as one of the capital's best fast-bowling talents.
"It's been pretty surreal," Toohey said. "I guess my debut [for the Boomers] was a bit lucky because a lot of players were unavailable for a game against New Zealand.
"But at the start of this year against Bahrain they called it my actual debut. And to be playing again, it's definitely exciting.
"I've been doing more travelling than ever before recently but that excitement just overrides everything else. That feeling when you put on the Australian jersey is amazing, nothing else matters.
"[The NBA] is something I'd definitely like to get to. But at the moment [college] and being able to represent my country is something that's just so special."
Toohey represents the next crop of Australian basketballers making good judges around the world sit up and take notice.
He will play for Australia against Kazakhstan on Saturday and then against Iran on Tuesday as part of the World Cup qualifying campaign.
So far he hasn't looked out of place on the international stage despite his inexperience at the elite level.
That's why his decision to commit to Gonzaga has been met with excitement, described as "one of the top international prospects". It's easy to see why when you get a glimpse of the versatile 203 centimetre rising star's highlight reel.
"I'm kind of a small forward, shooting guard, power forward, bit of everything really," Toohey said. "I guess that's what some coaches like about me - I can play multiple positions."
Toohey's basketball journey started in Belgium when his parents were posted overseas for work. He had a choice between basketball and soccer, and chose soccer alongside brother James, who now plays for the Canberra Gunners.
When they got back to Canberra, Toohey emerged as one of the capital's best junior fast-bowlers. But basketball became his No. 1 love, and eventually the NBA Academy came knocking.
"Dad played cricket, so I got that from him. Mum played netball for Australia at a young age, but basketball I probably got mostly from my brother," Toohey said.
"I love the pace of basketball, how fast everything is. I just fell in love with it."
Toohey, a rising star finalist in the Canberra Sport Awards, says Mills is one of his inspirations.
Mills went from Marist to the AIS, into the US college system and then the NBA for the past 14 seasons.
One day Toohey hopes to follow that path to the world's best league, but for now he's determined to carry the "rose gold" Boomers torch after Mills led Australia to its first international medal at the Olympic Games last year.
The Boomers, and Mills in particular, captured the Australian sporting community with the way they played and Toohey wants to play his role.
"Being at the school and the way everyone talks about Patty, it's unparalleled. He means so much to the school," Toohey said.
"They love the fact they represent the school so well at that level and seeing that, seeing someone from somewhere like Canberra [make the NBA], that was really special for me.
"It really does matter for us [in the Boomers] now to set the path for the other guys to come back in. Everyone has jumped on board ... I'm still earning my spot. I'm trying to be a better basketballer, be a better person and I'm definitely thankful."
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
