Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has backed Noah Lolesio to lead the side to victory in his first appearance of the spring tour.
The ACT brumbies star will start at flyhalf for Australia's clash with Italy on Sunday morning (AEDT).
It presents an opportunity for Lolesio to make the jersey his own for the remainder of the tour and into next year's World Cup.
The 22-year-old lost the starting role after suffering a concussion in the 24-8 loss to South Africa at the new Sydney Football Stadium in September.
Instead, Rennie has turned to veteran Bernard Foley to steer the Australian attack.
The former Waratah had mixed results in the gold jersey, guiding the side to one win from four matches.
The 33-year-old has been given the week off, with debutant Ben Donaldson named on the bench.
While Rennie has previously wavered in his support for Lolesio, the Wallabies coach has no plans to inject Donaldson into the game early and backed the Brumbies playmaker to guide Australia to victory.
"Noah's running the [show] and we'll play it as we see it," Rennie said. "We're conscious of the fact it's a good Italian side. I know (coach) Kieran Crowley well, they've made really good shifts in the last 12 months.
"We've picked a side we think is strong and fresh. There's no plan to throw guys into the game early, we'll judge it as we see it."
Rennie had always flagged the Italy clash as one he would experiment with his side at the midway point of a gruelling five-Test tour.
Injuries, however, have forced a few more changes than planned, with Dave Porecki, Jed Holloway and Lalakai Foketi all ruled out.
Waratahs halfback Jake Gordon will partner Lolesio in the halves, with winger Mark Nawaqanitawase set to make his Test debut.
Giant lock Will Skelton has been promoted to the starting lineup and will partner Nick Frost. Ned Hanigan makes his international return in a new-look backrow with Pete Samu at No.8.
Darcy Swain is also set for his first Test since he was handed a six-game ban for a dangerous cleanout in the opening Bledisloe Cup clash. The lock was named on the bench alongside Brumbies hooker Lachlan Lonergan.
"We're playing five Tests, which no one else is doing," Rennie said. "You can't turn out the same side five weeks in a row and expect to be at our best late in the tour.
"We've got confidence in the group, we've got really good depth. When you look at the team, it's a good side and we expect that team to front up.
"We've prepared really well so far ... We've left a handful of players in there to back up and got plenty of excitement coming into the group."
1. Matt Gibbon 2. Folau Faingaa 3. Allan Alaalatoa (c) 4. Nick Frost 5. Will Skelton 6. Ned Hanigan 7. Fraser McReight 8. Pete Samu 9. Jake Gordon 10. Noah Lolesio 11. Tom Wright 12. Hunter Paisami 13. Len Ikitau 14. Mark Nawaqanitawase 15. Jock Campbell Replacements 16. Lachlan Lonergan 17. Tom Robertson 18. Taniela Tupou 19. Darcy Swain 20. Langi Gleeson 21. Tate McDermott 22. Ben Donaldson 23. Jordan Petaia
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.