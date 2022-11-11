Surprising and rapid tumble towards nuclear embrace

How did we get from Crispin Hull's wise observation that "Australia's Parliament, not prime minister, must vote on war decisions" (canberratimes.com.au, Oct 11) to Lawry Herron's warning that we could become "an expendable decoy target for nuclear weapons aimed at Pine Gap" as a result of our proposal to go ahead with a "nuclear-powered fleet of submarines" ("Let's try DIY defense", Oct 13), and thence to Brian Schmidt's claim that "Australia can't afford to delay when it comes to nuclear subs" (Nov 10)? It all seems horribly sudden and foolish to me.
I suspect there are a lot of thoughtful Australians who expected many steps before they would read the vice chancellor of the ANU proposing the definition of nuclear stewardship as a Sovereign Industrial Capability, a program to harness high-achieving high schools kids into nuclear science, and the AUKUS field becoming a national mission rather than a defence task.
I would certainly have expected a fulsome discussion of whether our energy sources were going to include nuclear power, whether we want nuclear energy to become a key part of our defences, and what impact any decision to join forces with other nuclear-using nations would have on our future.
I wonder at the wisdom of a head of the ANU cutting funding to perspective-rich subjects like history and philosophy while proposing vast resources for a development we've had no opportunity to consider seriously.
Vasily Martin (Letters, Nov 10) claims people are convinced about climate change largely because of their observations of the weather.
This is only partially correct. Most people who accept the science of climate change do so because, for over 50 years, based on fundamental physics, scientists have pointed out that increased CO2 in the atmosphere will increase average global temperatures which will in turn result in more extreme weather events. The fact that this is now happening helps confirm the science behind the predictions but is far from the only form of validation of the underlying scientific theory.
Martin's apparent disdain for observations is in line with medieval Aristotelian philosophers who were disdainful of Galileo's observations.
Kudos to the young reporters in the ACM network for standing brave and strong together on the need for serious and rapid climate action in our regions.
What stands out is the raw acknowledgement of the impacts of extreme weather changes, a deep connection to the nature they live in and a sense of 'Active Hope' that we can all work together to make a difference.
Climate change will either make or break the future for our kids depending on how we respond today.- Helen Cameron, Tamworth
This month Australian Parents for Climate Action also launches an awareness campaign for parents to raise their collective voices and to get involved with the solutions available. Climate change will either make or break the future for our kids depending on how we respond today and parents want to see their kids put first.
We need to see government decision making in the best interest of our kids - supporting outcomes that protect them from climate harm. Rural and regional Australia is at the heart of innovation, resilience and care for our land. We are at the forefront of climate action. Join the call today: www.ap4ca.org/nam
The Albanese government through its Water Minister Tanya Plibersek announces it will reintroduce water buybacks, which will reduce the capacity of our farmers to grow the food that our nation and the world so desperately needs.
Perhaps the buybacks would be marginally palatable if the water was going to improve the environment, but this will not be the case. Numerous reports, including the Productivity Commission, have highlighted that if we acquire and store more water for the environment it cannot be delivered due to system constraints. In other words, it cannot fit down the rivers and could cause additional flooding. Haven't we seen enough flood damage?
If you are concerned about food security in Australia and starvation around the world, please learn more about the futility of water buybacks. They are strongly opposed by state governments of Labor and Coalition persuasion because they destroy communities (a proven fact) and reduce food supply. Water buybacks are the epitome of bad policy.
Well who would believe it? The executives at the top of Australia Post have their dirty snouts in the trough of taxpayers' money yet again even though the Holgate affair is still relatively fresh in people's minds.
These people are paid far in excess of what us average punters earn and should be expected to do a pretty good job to earn it and yet some executive thinks it reasonable to distribute millions of dollars in bonus on top of their salaries.
This comes out of the taxes that you and I pay, nevermind the spiralling cost-of-living pressures we face daily.
It seems that this organisation is corrupt to the core and has been paying out millions to executives going back years. Who will pay for all this?
Many websites store bank card details 'for your convenience' so that the next time we purchase something, they appear displaying the last four digits of the card that was used. This practice applies to a range of sites including Amazon and Booking.com, for example.
I hadn't thought about this practice in relation to data security until recently being alerted to recent breaches of data security.
It appears my bank details are being stored whenever I organised travel and they are vulnerable to data theft.
I hadn't realised that there is a check box under the bank card details that you can uncheck if you don't want your details stored. Now I uncheck that box every time hoping my previous details aren't still stored based on previous purchases.
John Webster (Letters, Nov 10) says a 240V outlet is no good for charging an EV. There are lots of ways to charge my car (a Tesla) but I prefer to just plug it in to an ordinary power point in the garage.
It's slower than other methods but about four hours plugged in sets it up for my typical day, and I can usually do this when the sun is shining on the solar panels.
Before making a public embarrassment of themselves by writing a letter to the CT, those with negative views on EVs should do some basic research.
For instance, Jack Webster (Letters, Nov 10) blithely states, in relation to charging an EV, "A 240V outlet wont (sic) do you any good wherever you live".
In over four months of owning an EV, I have used nothing but an ordinary 240V outlet to charge it, and all at the lowest rate of 14cents/kWh.
As a resident of Canberra with the inconvenience of few places to park and so many streets in the CBD being fenced off, a better option for the tram must be found.
It's a case we now see of 'What Katy did' to win government by joining with Shane Rattenbury to approve the tram.
No business case had been made for Stage 1 but documents were signed so fast before that election, no protest was possible. One thousand trees were killed for Stage 1. Hardly a Green option.
With traffic chaos already, even prior to the raising of Commonwealth Avenue and at least four years of continuing trouble, why can't we protest against this absurd, agreed, waste of taxpayers' money?
Of course now as Finance Minister, Ms Gallagher has persuaded the Commonwealth to add to this senseless act of tram rides with increased funding. We need hospitals funded too. Potholes repaired too!
No chance, despite numerous letters against the tram, for trackless trams then? Why not? Few Canberrans will benefit from Stage 2. Let's stop it now.
Michael Finck (Letters, Nov 10) has made a good case for Canberra's adoption of trackless tram system, a change that I have been advocating, unheard and unheeded, for the last two years.
Trackless rubber-tyred trams have several additional advantages over fixed-in-place light rail.
These include almost infinite route flexibility to adapt to demographic changes, and obviating the need for an extra bridge over Lake Burley Griffin. The latter alone would save millions of ratepayers' dollars.
Fitting the tram carriages with rooftop solar panels and storage batteries would reduce the tram system's demand on the city's electricity supply. Trackless trams are a clear case of 'win-win'.
