Surprising and rapid tumble towards nuclear embrace

By Letters to the Editor
November 12 2022 - 5:30am
ANU vice chancellor Professor Brian Schmidt. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

How did we get from Crispin Hull's wise observation that "Australia's Parliament, not prime minister, must vote on war decisions" (canberratimes.com.au, Oct 11) to Lawry Herron's warning that we could become "an expendable decoy target for nuclear weapons aimed at Pine Gap" as a result of our proposal to go ahead with a "nuclear-powered fleet of submarines" ("Let's try DIY defense", Oct 13), and thence to Brian Schmidt's claim that "Australia can't afford to delay when it comes to nuclear subs" (Nov 10)? It all seems horribly sudden and foolish to me.

