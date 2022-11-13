Balanced realism, not denial, is the only true science

Your correspondents are quick to label those of us who do not accept the climate science zeitgeist as 'denialists'.
I sit on neither side of the science, rather the agnostic fence. I am deeply moved by the proliferation of nuclear weapons (especially in the hands of depots), pollution (especially plastic), rapidly dwindling resources as world population touches 8 billion, and obscene poverty, lack of sanitation, healthcare and access to basic services to give a reasonable standard of living, for about one third of the world.
I have scepticism that the algorithms needed to foretell the end of mankind through CO2 warming are not so horribly complex as to be meaningless. Fossil fuels are embedded in almost everything we do. From bitumen on roads, bunker oil in ships, avgas for planes, fuels for vehicles, fabrics for clothes, blast furnaces for heavy manufacturing, gas and coal for electricity and heating. Even for medicines.
Renewables simply don't work reliably, and cannot provide the scale needed to power our Western lifestyles. If we must suddenly cease using fossil fuels as the climate warriors exhort, then we face economic collapse, followed by breakdown in society, and even never-ending war, as we scramble to survive.
Call us what you like, but in the end balanced realism is the only true science.
That will require much work on all forms of alternative energy to fossil fuels, and a phased transition.
If we must suddenly cease using fossil fuels as the climate warriors exhort, then we face economic collapse.- Ian Morison, Forrest
I've been living in Canberra since February 1964, when as an 18 year old I came to study at the ANU. I fell in love with the beautiful bush capital, its clean air, well-kept gardens, excellent streets, etc. Then a self-government was foisted on Canberrans in 1988, in spite of it being rejected in the 1978 referendum by a 63.75 per cent negative vote; it's been downhill ever since.
Canberra now resembles a never-ending construction site, with cranes dotting the skyline, dust and grime in the air, road closures and dangerous potholes adorning majority of our streets.
I recently observed near misses on the Tuggeranong Parkway, when drivers were forced to take evasive manoeuvres to avoid colliding with cars that were trying to avoid potholes. I guess the government will now consider changing the speed limit on the Parkway to what they enforced on Northbourne Avenue. That should further increase government revenue coffers.
How can the government justify the ever-increasing annual rates, spiralling cost of utilities, etc. and provide so inefficiently to the running of schools, hospitals and road repairs - just to mention some?
Guess that turn-of-the-20th-century-technology light rail system being imposed on Canberrans was deemed worthy of the neglect.
How about all drivers who had their vehicles damaged and/or suffered injuries as a result of collisions with potholes launch a class action against the ACT government to recoup their financial losses?
Re "Proposal underway to redesign Canberra's concrete drains", (Nov 10, p13). By all means, try massaging the course of Tuggeranong Creek here and there, to improve water quality, especially in Lake Tuggeranong. It's formed by damming the creek in the Town Centre. However, much of the time the creek, which continues on to the Murrumbidgee, has a very low flow rate, contributing to algae pollution.
That could be more readily fixed by flushing the creek and lake with Murrumbidgee water, without depriving that river of water. Achieve that by sending river water from Angle Crossing, upstream from Tharwa, via the massive new, but unused pumps there (make them solar powered), up to Williamsdale, in the existing pipeline (it continues on to the upper reaches of Googong Dam).
And then by gravity, down a new pipe or channel, generally following the abandoned Cooma railway line easement, to south-east Tuggeranong, and into the upper reaches of the creek there. Environmental flows in the Murrumbidgee between Angle Crossing and Tuggeranong Creek mouth could be maintained during the process, by a small draw from the Tantangara Dam on the upper Murrumbidgee (reportedly already agreed to by the NSW government).
The employer opposition to "multi-employer bargaining" as proposed by the Albanese government is actually pretty surprising for a couple of reasons. First, consider that a multi-employer bargain over wages and conditions sets only minimum standards for those things. That means that the employers are still totally competitive in many ways, including customer service, price and product quality. Businesses are totally free to offer above-minimum wages and conditions where they think that will work for them. What those businesses can't do is compete by cutting wages of employees below the minimum.
By opposing multi-employer bargaining employers are implying that they want to compete by cutting wages and conditions of employees. An onlooker might well conclude that they are such poor managers that the only way they can succeed in business is by exploiting workers.
The other reason employer opposition to multi-employer bargaining is surprising is historical. The Australian industrial relations system as it evolved through the first half of the twentieth century was essentially based on multi-employer bargaining. So after living and in most cases prospering under a multi-employer bargaining system for nearly eighty years, employers are now saying it's impossible? Please!
Reading the article about yet another attempt to improve the water quality of Lake Tuggeranong, by redesigning the concrete storm water system ("Proposal underway to redesign Canberra's concrete drains", Nov 10, p13), has prompted me to put forward another possible and proven solution.
Installing units of solar powered, illuminating, floating, water fountains, securely positioned along the lake's shores, would enrich the water with oxygen and therefore inhibit the growth of the dreaded blue.
This method is used successfully all over the world on golf courses and reservoirs, not only as a feature but also to control the growth of unwanted organisms. I am sure the residents along the lake's shores would also enjoy the sight of the lit-up fountains at night.
The letter from Paul Fitzwarryne (November 11) states that national socialists "who had supported Germany in WWII" staged a coup in Ukraine in 2014. Given that WWII ended in 1945, how amazing that people of such advanced years had the energy.
The then Ukrainian President, Viktor Yanukovych, fled to Moscow in 2014 after the Ukrainian parliament voted to impeach him. The impeachment followed mass protests against Yanukovich's rule when it became clear he was moving towards greater ties to Russia rather than to the European Union. In January 2015, Interpol placed Yanukovich on a wanted list in connection with a variety of major criminal charges. He was convicted of high treason in 2019.
In recent weeks, The Canberra Times has printed a number of letters which do no more than repeat Putin's self-serving propaganda. I suppose the letters editor is trying to be "even-handed". However, the choice of heading for the latest effort, "Strong Counter Argument", is very wide of the mark.
I can assure Jim Davidson of Holt (Letters, Nov 11) that he can put a more lengthy block on access to his credit rating. My wife and I have had a year-length block with the credit agencies in Australia since we had our identities stolen in Aug 2020. We have to renew it each year, before the due date, or else it lapses.
However, even when we forgot to apply for an extension last year, the agencies extended it for another 12 months when we requested it.
If Jim Davidson follows the instructions given by his main credit provider, he will find that there is a mechanism for a 12-month block. The initial 21 days to which Jim Davidson refers is set by law. Twelve months at least makes the issue tolerable, although it is certainly inconvenient.
I have no associations with any credit providers: other than the above.
Minister Wong is right that "Australia had a moral obligation to help Afghans who supported its soldiers" ("Afghan support visas to be renewed", canberratimes.com.au, November 10). But our help needs to be much quicker than only considering "how decisions were made, including appeals and record-keeping, as well as the legislation that underpins the program".
An immediate increase in such visas would implement Minister Marles' concern that those at risk in Afghanistan should not be left behind. Lest we forget them.
WHERE TO NEXT?
So in which authoritarian regime will the UN hold its next COP talkfest after Egypt?
In military coup-installed President El-Sisi's Egypt there is scant regard for human rights and democratic freedoms but that has not stopped 120 leaders from converging there to make the usual ritual noises about climate change.
Rajend Naidu, Glenfield, NSW
GOOD SHOW
Thanks to the male rocker who ventured to the stage and to Jon Stevens who intervened into the security guard removing the rocker at the Noiseworks' concert on Thursday night for getting the whole of the Canberra Theatre on their feet for a more enjoyable concert.
Edward Corbitt, Farrer
HERE'S A THOUGHT
The easiest solution to prevent misuse of data currently troubling Australia is to have OUR government systematically release false data on-mass across the dark web.
If we release such data, it makes it that little bit harder for criminals to find and use real data hackers are releasing.
Greg Adamson, Griffith, NSW
DON'T FORGET CURTIS
Ernst Wilheim (Letters, November 8) rightly draws attention to Bob Ellicott's contribution to administrative law.
In fairness he should also have mentioned the significant role of his then boss, the late Lindsay Curtis AM.
Tom Sherman, Narrabundah
GLORIFIED BUSES
A 'trackless tram' is like a waterless ferry or a wingless airplane: a marketing term to sell buses to the unwary.
Like most compromises: it combines the worst elements of both parents.
People are always besotted with new technology, as predicted by Barnum: 'There's a sucker born every minute'.
Roderick Bruce Smith, Surrey Hills, NSW
PUT TRUMP OUT TO PASTURE
Following the nonappearance of the red wave after USA Midterm Elections, we have ex-president Trump stating "Remember, I am a Stable Genius".
Does the word stable refer to his own stability or a horse stable as much of what he says might be considered horse manure?
Maybe it is time for Mr Trump to be put out to pasture and a new fresher face to appear.
Perhaps Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
Dennis Fitzgerald, Box Hill, Vic
FIND A NEW HOME
The ACT government can offer a home for the Canberra Environment Centre ("Greens MLAs call on ANU to resolve Canberra Environment Centre eviction dispute," November 10).
Leon Arundell, Downer
FEW PERFECT HOSTS
If the football (soccer) World Cup has to be played in a nation with a perfect human rights performance, it simply couldn't be staged anywhere.
Rod Matthews, Melbourne, Vic
NOT WHAT I SAID
Do not your respondents ever read the letters they are replying to properly?
I never said you cannot charge an EV from a 240-volt power point.
If they all have converters fitted you can carry a small generator in the boot, and never have to worry about getting stranded with a flat battery again.
John Webster, Kaleen
