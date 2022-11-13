Balanced realism, not denial, is the only true science

The employer opposition to "multi-employer bargaining" as proposed by the Albanese government is actually pretty surprising for a couple of reasons. First, consider that a multi-employer bargain over wages and conditions sets only minimum standards for those things. That means that the employers are still totally competitive in many ways, including customer service, price and product quality. Businesses are totally free to offer above-minimum wages and conditions where they think that will work for them. What those businesses can't do is compete by cutting wages of employees below the minimum.