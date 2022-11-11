The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

The beautiful 'ode to Canberra' and the nature to be found in every neighbourhood

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
November 12 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Fiona Boxall in her happy place, nature journalling in Canberra's beautiful bushland. Picture by Karleen Minney

Former Sydneysider Dr Fiona Boxall loves Canberra so much, she wrote a book about it. But not in the usual way.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.