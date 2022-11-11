The Canberra Times
Media executive Kim Williams to speak about Australian creativity in Canberra

By Staff Reporters
Updated November 11 2022 - 3:22pm, first published 3:00pm
Former News Corp and Foxtel executive Kim Williams is speaking next week at the National Film and Sound Archive on the subject of cultural heritage . Picture supplied

Media executive, composer and film and music historian Kim Williams will share his views on the value of cultural heritage in the upcoming inaugural Rod Wallace lecture Why bother? Reflections on the duty of care to Australians' creativity.

