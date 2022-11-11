Media executive Kim Williams to speak about Australian creativity in Canberra

Media executive, composer and film and music historian Kim Williams will share his views on the value of cultural heritage in the upcoming inaugural Rod Wallace lecture Why bother? Reflections on the duty of care to Australians' creativity.
It will be held at the National Film and Sound Archive on Thursday, arrive at 6pm for a 6.30pm start. There will be a welcome drink and nibbles at 6pm.
Bookings essential. The direct link is here.
The lecture series commemorates Rod Wallace, whose work in collections at the National Library led to the creation of the archive. The Friends of the NFSA has established the series.
Mr Williams is a former chief executive of News Corp and Foxtel.
