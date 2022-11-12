Voters, not letter writers, have had their say on light rail

C Williams (Letters, November 11) considers it wise for government direction and policy to be determined by the volume of letters to Canberra publications. The validity of this approach is of course flawed and limited by the very small number of people who choose to write letters into publications.
May I suggest a better approach of determining the wants and desires of the community already exists in the form of elections, and for as many elections as one can remember, one side of politics continues to take a light rail policy to the electorate and they continue to be elected into government.
If we learn anything from recent history, we must show our democratic processes more respect by accepting that sometimes we are in the minority and not actively encourage civil disobedience in response to not getting our way.
During a recent visit Canberra Airport, I observed a very young member of Qantas ground handling staff sitting on the aircraft tug reading a very thick manual. Following the sacking of over 2000 experienced ground staff, I wonder whether the subcontracted staff have been given enough training to handle aircraft between flights given that it appears that such a fundamental oversight of not removing a propellor strap probably caused the serious incident. I trust that CASA will review the training programmes for ground staff.
Politicians, past and present are to blame for the energy crisis. Unable to recognise the exaggerated climate scare mongering and pseudo science for what it was they instead chased votes by going along with the mob until the public were worried, the kids scared and the renewable energy lobby were rubbing their hands with glee.
But none of that means we have a problem or that renewables would fix it if we did. Indeed, the facts, now obviously well understood in China, India and much of Asia, tell us otherwise. So I find it ironic the current crop of politicians don't know what to do about it the energy crisis when the answer stares them in the face. Just look at the facts, accept you were duped, reverse all the stupid decisions of the past and put the old, reliable, affordable system back in place.
I don't know of any government department or ministerial portfolio anywhere dedicated to promoting multilateral nuclear or conventional arms reduction and promoting peaceful resolution of international disputes. This stands in contrast to the amount of money spent on strengthening the military. So I propose a Department of Peace with cabinet status and adequate funding to balance the present emphasis on military spending and military thinking.
In 1944 18-year-olds of the greatest generation sacrificed themselves to German gunfire on the beaches of Normandy. Just over two generations later their great-grandchildren have to have a safe word and safe space if someone says a few words they don't like.
Academics at Warwick university in the UK have red-flagged two books by Jane Austen and George Elliot, because they have "classism" and depict the lives of working class people. They don't want their fragile students to be "triggered" and traumatised. Academics and students need to don a uniform and man the wall for a reality check, and see what real trauma looks like.
Delighted to flip to Amanda Vanstone's column and find that we are in agreement on an issue. I live in the Northbourne Avenue corridor and my building and the ones around it are horrible sources of light pollution.
Sensor lights for common areas in apartment buildings would be more secure than lights permanently on and a huge boon to our native nocturnal neighbours. On ya, Amanda. Thanks for raising this important issue.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.