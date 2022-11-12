Voters, not letter writers, have had their say on light rail

But none of that means we have a problem or that renewables would fix it if we did. Indeed, the facts, now obviously well understood in China, India and much of Asia, tell us otherwise. So I find it ironic the current crop of politicians don't know what to do about it the energy crisis when the answer stares them in the face. Just look at the facts, accept you were duped, reverse all the stupid decisions of the past and put the old, reliable, affordable system back in place.