Voters, not letter writers, have had their say on light rail

By Letters to the Editor
November 13 2022 - 5:30am
One side of politics continues to take a light rail policy to the electorate and they continue to be elected into government. Picture by Dion Georgopoulos

C Williams (Letters, November 11) considers it wise for government direction and policy to be determined by the volume of letters to Canberra publications. The validity of this approach is of course flawed and limited by the very small number of people who choose to write letters into publications.

