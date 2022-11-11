The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Lily Grace and James Blundell head to Cooma for the Australian National Busking Championships

By Megan Doherty
November 12 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Country music performer Lily Grace got her start in busking. Picture supplied

Cooma is this month hosting the grand final of the Australian National Busking Championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.