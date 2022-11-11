Cooma is this month hosting the grand final of the Australian National Busking Championships.
Helping the winners celebrate will be a country music legend and a star on the rise.
Ten-time Golden Guitar winner James Blundell will be heading to the championships along with Queensland teenager Lily Grace, who is forging her own career in country music.
Lily Grace will perform on stage with James Blundell and his son Briar Blundell in a new evening show as part of the championships.
The festival will be held in Cooma on Saturday, November 26, starting at 9.30am, with finalists performing around the town. The final judging will be held at 2.30pm on stage in Cooma Centennial Park, with thousands of spectators expected.
The busking championships were the brainchild of long-time Cooma teacher Allan Spencer who started the event 11 years ago and has seen the competition spread throughout the nation.
Allan said he was proud to have the grand final back in his home town and for James Blundell and Gympie Muster operations manager Oz Bayldon to be guest judges.
He was also thrilled to have Lily Grace perform, as a past winner of one of the championships satellite events.
" At 14, Lily won the busking competition in Stanthorpe which led to meeting James Blundell who has become a mentor and strong supporter [of her]," Allan said.
Lily Grace and James even recorded the single Annie June together while Oz this year invited Lily to the Muster Main Stage.
A year 11 student on the Gold Coast, Lily Grace had a fairytale break into country music thanks to Blundell.
The 16-year-old was meant to be the support act for a concert on the Gold Coast by Blundell and fellow country star Tania Kernaghan.
When Kernaghan couldn't make the show at the last-minute, Blundell made Lily Grace a remarkable offer.
"He said, 'Lily, would you still like to play the show for me? Not as the support slot, but as the dual headline instead of Tania?'
"And I was like, 'Oh my god, absolutely'. He's such a great guy."
While she will finish school, Lily Grace is determined to have a career in music, writing and performing her own songs. It's her "true calling".
"Playing to amazing crowds is incredible. You get such an adrenalin rush out of it, it's so exciting," she said.
"But what's also super special is to share your music with an intimate crowd that's going to listen. So to me, it's getting in front of as many people as I can who really care about what I'm saying and care about what music I'm writing.
"And also writing that music with great people, kind, generous people who are great to work with and just surrounding myself with amazing people."
And Lily Grace has some sage advice for the finalists in the busking competition.
"I think, just believe in yourself, as cliched as it sounds," she said.
"I mean, as young girl, I used to be really shy and I struggled with anxiety and on stage I'd be shaking and so scared. My dad helped me to get through that.
"Really, it's so important to know your worth and know you are good. You got to the final. You deserve your spot here. Stand up there with confidence and give it your best shot."
