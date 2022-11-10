The Canberra Times
Cyclist hit on Barton Highway near Nicholls, traffic diverted

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
Updated November 11 2022 - 7:47am, first published 7:00am
A cyclist has been transported to hospital after being hit by a car on the Barton Highway at around 6am this morning.

