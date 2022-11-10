A cyclist has been transported to hospital after being hit by a car on the Barton Highway at around 6am this morning.
The individual is not believed to have suffered life threatening injuries.
The Barton Highway has reopened, after traffic was earlier diverted between Curran Drive and Gundaroo Drive.
ACT Fire & Rescue, ACT Policing and ACT Ambulance all attended. Emergency services are still on scene.
Drivers had earlier been diverted to avoid the highway near Gold Creek.
Motorists are being urged to drive slowly through the area and use an alternate route if possible.
More to come.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
