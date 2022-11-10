The Canberra Times
Motorcyclist caught speeding by more than 50km/h over limit on Adelaide Avenue

By Alex Crowe
Updated November 11 2022 - 8:56am, first published 8:30am
A motorcyclist has been fined after being clocked travelling 136km/h on Adelaide Avenue.

