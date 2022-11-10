A motorcyclist has been fined after being clocked travelling 136km/h on Adelaide Avenue.
The 42-year-old man was 56 km/h over the 80 km/h speed limit when booked in the city at about 9.10am on Thursday.
Police fined the Lyons man more than $1800 and deducted six demerit points from his licence
ACT Policing acting Inspector Ken Williams said the incident was of particular concern.
"We regularly highlight the additional dangers faced by vulnerable road users," acting Inspector Williams said.
"As a motorbike rider myself, I am particularly dismayed that this rider chose to put himself at a very high level of injury or worse by riding at such an excessive speed, on a major road during morning peak time.
"This rider should count himself very lucky that he is only lighter in the wallet, with points on his licence, and not in hospital."
The rider was issued with an infringement notice for $1841 and penalised six demerit points for exceeding the speed limit by more than 45km/h.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
