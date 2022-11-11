The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Analysis

ANALYSIS: More apathetic than 'miserable', Scott Morrison cuts a disengaged figure in the House of Representatives

Finn McHugh
By Finn McHugh
Updated November 11 2022 - 2:24pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A flurry of energy who dominated the chamber just months ago, Scott Morrison is now all-but disengaged in the House of Representatives.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn McHugh

Finn McHugh

Federal Political Reporter

Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.