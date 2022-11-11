A flurry of energy who dominated the chamber just months ago, Scott Morrison is now all-but disengaged in the House of Representatives.
Malcolm Turnbull once warned of "miserable ghosts" floating around after losing the leadership. Morrison is more an apathetic ghost, proceedings passing over him as he fiddles with his iPad.
For his new leader, there is nothing spooky about him. The roar of question time barely registers, his attention fixed on the tablet in front of him.
Even direct attacks on his record draw no more than a faint chuckle, his eyes going nowhere.
A pair of headphones might complete the look, if only they weren't against Parliament's standing orders.
The former prime minister says he is no longer "engaging in any day-to-day politics". But as doors close around him, he may remain for longer than first thought.
Morrison left halfway through Tuesday's question time, looking up momentarily on Wednesday to acknowledge a former MP in the gallery.
On Thursday, he was absent entirely, his Sydney office telling The Canberra Times they had "no idea" where their boss was.
Former prime ministers often loom large over Parliament, but usually with a purpose. When it comes to Morrison, though, the question seems to be: what's the point?
Professor of history at the ANU Frank Bongiorno says it's unclear why he is still in the chair.
"He doesn't conform easily to either of the really obvious models of the prime minister who hangs around: the one who wants revenge, and the one who wants to be an elder statesman," he says.
There are few examples of the latter, Bongiorno harking back to James Scullin in the 1940s.
And using his time establishing himself as a long-term elder statesman - think Bob Hawke, Gough Whitlam, John Howard - also appears fanciful.
Howard's thumping defeat in 2007 didn't dent his legacy, the 83-year-old still wheeled out when the Coalition's in trouble.
But Morrison's loss was ugly, his overbearing leadership and attempt to bend the NSW branch to his will driving a wedge in his party. Revelations he was running a secret, five-ministry cabinet of one haven't helped his reputation with colleagues.
"It's almost impossible to imagine him being a figure to whom anyone in the Liberal Party is going to routinely turn to for advice, or as someone they want to be associated with in the way they do with Howard," Bongiorno says.
Morrison and Alex Hawke, his factional lieutenant also blamed for the May trouncing, are now physically consigned to the corner, as far from the action as possible.
Defenestrated leaders are not always so disengaged.
Hours after his brutal execution, Kevin Rudd ground his teeth, eyes fixed on the woman who now sat in his chair. He would dedicate the next three years to a guerilla war, waged from the front and backbenches, which would ultimately tear Julia Gillard down.
Gillard, exhausted by years attempting to quell the uprising, had just three months to last until the next election. She barely appeared in Parliament after losing the leadership.
Tony Abbott began sniping and undermining the moment he ruled out "sniping or undermining".
Fixated on cutting down Malcolm Turnbull, fantasies of his own return were eventually replaced by elevating a fellow conservative. The voters of Warringah put an end to his career a year after Turnbull fell.
Even by fulfilling a pledge to leave immediately, Turnbull acted with a sting in his tail. Morrison was deprived of a parliamentary majority, and Turnbull has been throwing bombs ever since.
But Bongiorno says it's hard to see Morrison following the destructive path. After a defeat largely driven by his own unpopularity, what gripe could he possibly have with the party?
"He also doesn't really have a group of loyal followers that he could deploy as guided missiles to make a nuisance of himself in the way that Abbott did," Bongiorno says.
Morrison insists he'll plough on as member for Cook, and rumours of approaches to boards have gone nowhere for now.
Doors might simply be shutting on him; Bongiorno says his speaking junkets could be hampered by the secret ministries scandal, and accusations he gave cabinet-in-confidence information to two NewsCorp journalists.
Avoiding a byelection during Labor's honeymoon period, and with the teal movement still enjoying momentum, suits the Liberals just fine.
So for the foreseeable future, a third model for a former prime minister is emerging. Neither troublemaker nor elder statesman. Present in body but not mind, still picking up a backbencher's $211,250 base salary.
"It's not a bad deal for as long as you can hang on to it," Bongiorno says.
Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.
