Tennyson said experience was not something we look back on, but an arch through which we look forward, "wherethrough gleams that untravelled world whose margin fades for ever and for ever when I move."
Is that what draws so many of us to political books - as readers or as writers?
I was thinking about that earlier this week, after I was asked to announce the winner of the inaugural Political Book of the Year Award at the National Press Club.
For a lot of us in the vocations of politics, public policy and public commentary, political books have a special role in our origin stories, and in how we think about the world now.
I think of my visits to Logan Library as a kid. In our house, bookshops were for Christmas, and libraries were for weekends - and not being from a political family, the first political thoughts I ever had were prompted by political books.
Even now, I can almost feel the fake leather chair cooled by the air-con, almost smell the dusty pages. And I can see the covers too - Paul Kelly's End of Certainty, The Hawke Memoirs.
And the one that really reeled me in - Michael Gordon's biography on Keating. I read it front to back and then again for a second time straight.
A good political book is never just a collection of speeches or an extra-long feature piece. It's a true study of an issue or idea, full of complications and confirmation, and with the pleasure of illustration, story telling, and portraiture.
Narratives that don't just help us recognise patterns, but also help us question our assumptions about the patterns we think we see.
Accounts that don't just teach us lessons of history, but remind us that throughout history, leaders are constantly misled by crude "lessons of history".
Character portraits that show us people we thought we knew well from close observation but appear to us quite new.
And stories about aspects of our national life that our direct experience hasn't shown us, but where the impact of our decisions is so often so deeply felt.
All of these qualities show up in the shortlisted books we celebrated this week.
Millions of words have been written about Bob Hawke. But in his new biography, Demons and Destiny, Troy Bramston finds something else for us - something more and something new.
While I'll never understand Scott Morrison, I think Sean Kelly's book on the former Prime Minister, The Game, goes further than anyone in trying - and in doing so, he helps us understand ourselves a bit better.
Allan's Behm's new treatise on Australia's place in the world, No Enemies, No Friends, is characteristic of the author - honest, unflinching, but ultimately optimistic.
The inaugural winner was Dean Ashenden's Telling Tennant's Story. He writes of going back to his childhood hometown of Tennant Creek 50 years after leaving it, and what it says about our struggle - in every city and town - to properly tell the story of our history and relationships with First Nations people.
He powerfully revives W.E.H. Stanner's "great Australian silence", applies to his own experience, and profoundly reminds us that while we may not still be in that silence, we certainly aren't telling our national story clearly or completely.
If we're a part of all we meet in the years we write about, I think it's writing it that actually gives all that experience form, that makes experience the arch that Tennsyon wrote about - one that we can still look through, even years after we lived it.
For us, it's looking to the Australia of the 2030s, the nation we're building now.
That's what we're hungry for in political writing: reflection on action.
Writing that connects to our work, but then deepens our work - and stretches us. Political writers crave that - and political readers crave that.
In the end I believe political books matter because politics matters, and that's why this prize matters.
Happy reading.
