The ACT government is still hopeful it can strike a stadium deal with the Australian Sports Commission despite chief executive Kieren Perkins ruling out mass land sales at the AIS.
In a potential blow to Chief Minister Andrew Barr's vision of a thriving precinct at Bruce that would support a rebuilt Canberra Stadium, Perkins says the AIS needs to retain most of its land to ensure it can deliver "sustainable outcomes".
The final division of land, however, could still allow the government to add hotels, cafes and restaurants as part of Barr's proposed stadium refurbishment.
It's unclear how Perkins' plans conflict with the mooted sell-off and development of the stadium area, but the commission boss wants to move soon on the AIS refresh.
Perkins fronted a estimates hearing on Thursday night and faced questions from Senator David Pocock about the future of the AIS.
Perkins has committed to keeping the institute in Canberra, but wants it to transition away from gas to invest in an on-site solar farm and battery storage for electricity.
But asked about developing unused land to fund an AIS overhaul, or selling the same land to the ACT, Perkins said: "That question comes with a whole bunch of interesting complexities.
"... The reality is while a completed development of improved land could provide some funding of significant value, the actual land itself would not provide any sustainable outcomes or benefits [to the AIS].
"We also have a strong view that one thing you can't build more of is land. Our facility is using roughly half of the scoped environment [at the AIS], but we have quite a significant amount of work to do to modernise the site."
Pocock, a former Wallabies captain, fears if the stadium stays at Bruce it will remain a ghost-town area before and after games, and on non-event days, similar to Homebush in Sydney.
Many hoped building in Civic would solve that problem, a centrally located stadium to take advantage of existing hospitality spots.
Barr has shifted his focus to a Canberra Stadium redevelopment, adamant a venue in Civic would be too costly and logistically too challenging.
Barr, however, wants to find a solution to the stadium problem after initially raising the prospect of a new venue when he was sport minister in 2009.
The National Capital Plan has been tweaked to allow for some mixed-use development at the AIS site, but retailers may still view it as untenable without a major residential increase.
Perkins said the AIS was no longer considering selling half of its 64 hectares. The idea was one option being considered several years ago as part of an AIS downsize.
Instead, the government has earmarked the east and west car parks, and the land surrounding Canberra Stadium as its solution to improving transport and trying to create a precinct vibe.
When asked what a realistic timeline for the AIS project was, Perkins said: "Yesterday.
"While 10 years [preparation] for an Olympic and Paralympic Games seems like a long way away, the 8-12-year-olds ... aspiring to represent their country today are in need of support to deliver and compete and do Australia proud in 2032."
The stadium issue will continue to be a thorn in Barr's side until there is a concrete plan to do a staged rebuild at Bruce, or if Civic somehow finds its way back on to the agenda.
There is a group of influential Canberrans who have been working to assist the government's planning, including ways that a Civic stadium could still work.
Vacant parkland in Turner also emerged as a city location alternative last week, but it's believed the site complications would make it unviable for stadium use.
Barr, however, wants to find a solution to a debate that has raged for 13 years after he initially raised the prospect of a new stadium as a former sport minister in 2009.
It's unclear if the sports commission - a federal government agency - would be willing to sell the stadium to the ACT.
The sports commission owns the stadium and the AIS Arena. Neither are considered part of the commission or AIS "core purpose" and are rarely used for the development of elite athletes.
"That's a matter for the ACT government and federal government to have conversations around ultimately the ownership and long-term tender of the facility," Perkins said.
"And any funding that would be required to potential upgrade and develop that space, that would be negotiated and funded through those two parties. We are involved in ensuring there is good collaborative and strategic assessment of all of the facilities on the site and what their future value would be."
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
