The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

'Interesting complexities': AIS boss Kieren Perkins rules out mass land sale at Bruce as ACT government weighs up Canberra Stadium redevelopment

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
Updated November 11 2022 - 4:31pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian Sports Commission boss Kieren Perkins says he doesn't want to sell large chunks of land at the AIS. Picture by James Croucher

The ACT government is still hopeful it can strike a stadium deal with the Australian Sports Commission despite chief executive Kieren Perkins ruling out mass land sales at the AIS.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.