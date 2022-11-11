Parts of Majura Park Shopping Centre was closed to the public this morning following a ram raid incident at 4am.
An ATM stolen in the break-in later fell from a vehicle onto Majura Road, shutting the road for some time.
Police and ACT Fire & Rescue are believed to have identified the vehicle involved, after responding to a vehicle fire in Majura at 6am.
The vehicle is believed to have driven into the shopping centre shopfront several hours earlier, causing significant damage.
Police are currently on scene as forensic work is undertaken.
No-one is believed to have been injured in the incident.
There had been no arrests made just before 11am.
Police have urged local businesses and anyone with dash cam footage that could assist with the investigation to come forward.
The shopping centre has now reopened.
READ ALSO:
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.