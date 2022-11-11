It's been said a few times this week that Allan Alaalatoa has been destined to lead since he was born.
Named after former Australian Test cricket captain Allan Border, it seemed fate the footballer would find himself in a leadership role throughout his life.
Alaalatoa will officially become the 85th Wallabies captain when he leads the side out in Sunday morning's (AEDT) clash with Italy. His path to get there, however, involved far more than fate.
The prop's parents set him on the journey from a young age, when they instilled in him the importance of hard work, respect and humility.
They're qualities that have formed the bedrock of a long and successful rugby career. Alaalatoa's older brother Michael is a former Crusader and their father Vili played for Samoa.
An Australian Schoolboys representative, Allan arrived in Canberra in 2014 as a quiet youngster who put his head down and worked hard.
It didn't take long for his more experienced teammates to recognise the youngster had both the mental and physical attributes to break into the elite ranks.
"Like many kids, he was quiet and unassuming but you could tell he was a well-brought up kid," former Brumbies and Wallabies captain Stephen Moore said. "He had good standards and is a quality person.
"First and foremost, that's the reason he's got the opportunity to be a leader, through the influence people like his parents and brother have had on him.
"Allan worked hard on areas of his game and benefited from being in the Brumbies program. We're seeing that now in Test rugby, he's played 61 Tests and is a key player for the Wallabies."
In becoming the 85th Wallabies captain, Alaalatoa is the first person of Polynesian descent since George Smith to lead the side.
Players with Pacific Island heritage have held an increasing presence within the Wallabies set up throughout the past decade. It's a path first laid by the likes of Toutai Kefu, before Wycliff Palu further advanced the cause.
More recently, Sekope Kepu, Scott Sio and Christian Leali'ifano have emerged as pivotal figures in their teams.
Leali'ifano was named Brumbies captain in 2017 and he left big shoes for Alaalatoa to fill when he took over in 2020.
"Christian has been a role model for a lot of us," Sio said. "Not just at the Brumbies but for Pacific Island kids and anyone who aspires to play for the Brumbies. When we talk about him down the track, Christian will be an all-time Brumbies great.
"To fill a position like that can be nerve-wracking. For Allan it was about how he could captain the team in his own way and put his stamp on it. I feel he's done that.
"The hard thing coming into that position is you're never going to be the same as the person that's left. How can you leave your imprint on the team in that way, it's an ever evolving position to take on every day."
Sio and Alaalatoa grew up together in Sydney before reuniting in Canberra in 2014.
Since then, Sio has watched his close friend find his voice within the team and take on greater responsibility on and off the field.
Sio grew up idolising Kefu and Smith, and he's confident Alaalatoa's captaincy will inspire the next generation of Pacific Islander kids to chase their dreams.
"We come from a respectful and humble background where we tend to not put ourselves in the spotlight," Sio said. "We now understand leadership is not to the detriment of that. We can lead as a group while showcasing our culture and traditions.
"Allan captaining Australia will encourage young Pacific Island kids to step up into leadership roles and feel comfortable doing that. We're a country who prides ourselves on how multicultural we are, we like to recognise that as a point of difference. This showcases that to the world."
While he is a proud Samoan, Alaalatoa's influence stretches well beyond the Polynesian playing ranks.
He's a respected and well-liked figure within the Wallabies and coach Dave Rennie said it was an easy decision to name the prop captain.
The reaction when the move was announced was indicative of Alaalatoa's standing among his peers.
"There was a lot of excitement when we named the team with a couple of new boys," Rennie said. "But the biggest roar was for Al when he was named skipper."
Alaalatoa's promotion to the captaincy came as Rennie rested James Slipper and Michael Hooper from Sunday's (AEDT) Italy clash.
Slipper is 33 years old and nearing the end of his career while Hooper's immediate plans to lead remain unclear after he took a mental health break earlier this year and stepped down as skipper.
That's seen the Wallabies start planning for the future and Rennie said Alaalatoa has the potential to develop into the long-term captain.
"He's certainly got massive respect. His attention to detail, his work ethic. He obviously captains the Brumbies, we've chosen him for that reason, he's our best option.
"What happens long term, who knows, but he can definitely skipper Australia long term."
Whether it's just a one-game cameo or a long-term stint, Sunday will remain a proud moment for Alaalatoa.
In many ways, his entire life has been leading up to this point.
All that's left is to lead his team on to the field and belt out the national anthem.
"Allan will be thinking about all the people who helped get him there when he walks out," Moore said. "All the support you've had to get to this position.
"Being captain, there's a lot of other things to think about that can be a distraction. It's very different to when you're just part of the team and are focusing on your own job. Allan's experienced that at the Brumbies so he'll be used to that routine.
"Allan's a player that will lead by example and will go out there to play well."
