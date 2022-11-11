Walk the line in sensational stripes | Trending

A perennial favourite, you really can't go wrong with stripes. This collection gives a nod to the anticipation of a sensational summer.
Lucas girls apron, $129. The Enfant Childrenswear collection was released this week, designed to sit alongside the ready-to-wear collections and perfect for the mummy-and-me trend. rebeccavallance.com
Darjeeling throw, $175. With a fabulous burst of rainbow colours, it doubles as a gorgeous picnic blanket or beach throw. weavergreen.com.au
Carnival stripe mug set, $34.95. Made from high quality stoneware with a hand painted striped glaze,this pair comes gift boxed. ladellegroup.com
Sailor Stripes swimwear, $60. Fun togs for fit fellas - and there's a matching one-piece for women if you're into extreme couples dressing. budgysmuggler.com.au
Adidas Originals Code Four watch, $259. Stripes give this classic timepiece a modern twist. theiconic.com.au
Spice stripe towel, $99. Beach towels and fat stripes are a style match made in heaven. gethommey.com
Striped carry all bag, $18. Large enough to fit everything you need for a casual day out with friends. kmart.com.au
Iconic La Boule memphis, $749. Designed in the 1970s, this stackable seven-piece table setting for two has been featured as part of the collections at the MoMa in New York City and the Musee des Arts Decoratif in Paris. villeroy-boch.com.au
Levi's Hoop tank top, $49.95. Cool kids would wear this with white or denim shorts when the temperature rises. levis.com.au
Eye pillow, $30. Stripes and florals are a fail-proof combination, with fashion, accessories and anywhere in the home. tonic.net.au
Marni striped short sleeve dress, $49.90. A new collaboration with the Italian luxury fashion brand, it's brimming with bold and playful pieces. uniqlo.com/au
Lucky Lorenzo large ring, $79.99. Fun in the sun is just around the corner. poolbuoy.co
I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 22 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I'm at more kids sports games than fashion parades.
