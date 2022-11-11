The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

The Democrats' risky bet on GOP election deniers paid off. Should they do it again?

By Erin B. Logan
November 12 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Democrats' plan required elevating opponents they claim are dangerous for democracy, including Doug Mastriano. Picture Getty Images

Winning elections is no easy feat. Candidates and their campaigns raise millions of dollars, knock on tens of thousands of doors, appear at dozens of pancake breakfasts and town halls, and send out oodles of mailers. This election cycle, some Democrats deployed a more risky strategy - helping their Republican opponents.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.