A woman in her 80s has died with COVID-19 in the territory this week, according to the latest report by ACT Health.
ACT Health has published the statistics for the past week, reporting 1194 new COVID cases from 4pm on Thursday, November 3 to 4pm on Thursday, November 10.
This is an increase of 284 from 910 cases reported the previous week. As a result the seven-day average has risen to 171.
The latest death brings the total number of fatalities since the pandemic began to 129.
There were 52 people in ACT hospitals, 15 more than the previous week. No one with COVID-19 was in the ICU or being ventilated.
The total number of cases since the pandemic began in March 2020 has hit 210, 609.
Of the new cases, 456 were reported through PCR tests and 738 via rapid tests.
The vaccination rate for people with three doses is at 78.4 per cent while the two-dose rate for children aged five to 15 is at 77.1 per cent. A total of 62.3 per cent of people over 50 have received four COVID-19 vaccinations.
READ ALSO:
A return to daily COVID-19 case reporting is being considered for the ACT, as the fourth wave hits the capital.
Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith will meet with ACT chief health officer Kerryn Coleman on Friday to discuss potential changes to combat the escalating COVID situation.
Experts have warned of a fourth wave of COVID in Australia and urged people yet to receive a fourth dose of vaccine to get vaccinated.
Weekly reporting of COVID-19 cases in the ACT began on September 16.
More to come.
Our coverage of the health and safety aspects of this outbreak of COVID-19 in the ACT is free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. You can also sign up for our newsletters for regular updates.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.