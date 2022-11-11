The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra COVID-19 figures update reveals increase in hospital numbers

Hannah Neale
Alex Crowe
By Hannah Neale, and Alex Crowe
Updated November 11 2022 - 6:11pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Canberrans have been advised to rethink large gatherings and consider holding events outside as the fourth COVID-19 wave hits the ACT.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Science and Environment Reporter

Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.