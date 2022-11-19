The narrative takes place over seven days, commencing with a blanketing dust storm in which the child - Denny - becomes lost. The story then traces the search for him through a parched and rugged landscape. The storm "contributed to the long, slow erosion of the Flinders Ranges by picking up more dust from the kicked surfaces of the sheep and cattle stations, then pouring over the jagged rim of Wilpena Pound ... and on into the bristling wheat country."