Best of Books: A thriller, a crime caper and an epic depiction of American life

Even the most practised of writers occasionally miss the mark. This week, we have two new missives from well-known novelists that try and fail to impress our reviewers - Shrines of Gaiety, the latest from Kate Atkinson, and The Last Chairlift, John Irving's 15th novel.
On the other hand, it was an enormous privilege to talk about life, death and writing with the magnificent Heather Rose, whose new memoir, Nothing Bad Ever Happens Here, explores the many parts of everyday life that we'll never be able to explain.
You can find all the books we've reviewed this week below.
Heather Rose has written five novels - one of which, The Museum of Modern Love, won the Stella Prize - and three books for children, but her new memoir, Nothing Bad Ever Happens Here, really took it out of her. Not to mention the reader!
She lost her brother and grandfather in a terrible tragedy when she was a child, lives with chronic pain, and regularly undergoes mystical experiences that she finds as baffling as the next person. But her book, and its title is, she says, an invitation:
"It's literally an invitation to say, hey, what if nothing bad did happen here, then what would you make of this day? What would you prioritise and focus on?" she says.
Sometimes too much research comes across on the page as just that. Amy Walters is put off by excessive detail in Kate Atkinson's latest book, Shrines of Gaiety, a 1920s crime caper about a nightclub owner Nellie Coker.
"Atkinson has depicted life's intractable cruelties with great poignancy elsewhere, including in her magisterial A God In Ruins and her Jackson Brodie series, but the knack eludes her here," Walters writes.
"Hopefully her next novel is a return to form."
Wandering With Intent, a new collection of essays by writer and artist Kim Mahood examines "the enigma of cross-cultural consciousness".
"Her narrative is enriched by intuitive sympathy for qualities offering official protocols the serendipity of help, such as 'a natural skill at recognising which boundaries must be held and which can be more elastic'," writes reviewer David Ferrell.
"The compassionate intelligence of these essays underpins literature's redemptive arc."
John Irving has been publishing his sweeping, idiosyncratic novels for 44 years, and The Last Chairlift is his 15th to date. But while readers have grown to know and love his familiar themes - family conflict, wrestling, bears - not all combine to the right effect each time.
"The Last Chairlift is certainly expansive, kaleidoscopic, grand and sentimental. The book is not, however, consistently good, coherently plotted or concise in any respect whatever," writes Mark Thomas in his review.
"Few authors can spin out a plot seamlessly for 889 pages. That feat requires chutzpah as well as talent, insights into human nature in addition to deft literary technique. Even Tolstoy only tried that trick twice."
There's really nothing like a pacey, good-quality Australian crime thriller, and all the better if the characters actually ring true.
Reviewer Zoya Patel is particularly impressed with the latest from Vicki Wakefield, After You Were Gone, which unfolds on a busy Sydney street after a child goes missing.
"While it's a plot-driven book, the characters are well-developed and rich in detail," she writes.
"Halfway between literary and crime fiction, this is a book that will satisfy readers seeking an "easy" read that still has good writing and depth."
There are plenty of everyday things that inspire poetry - love, weather, nature. But cars? For a pair of Canberra poets, P.S. Cottier and Sandra Renew, cars a the source of inspiration for a considerable number of poems they have created over the years. And V8 is the delightful result.
"As we bunnyhop towards a petrol-free future, a planet without the V8, this is a book for everyone who has ever known the sheer joy of flooring it," writes reviewer - and fellow poet - Penelope Layland.
A spunk in life, and a surprise long after his death, Paul Newman's autobiography is, in the words of reviewer Ron Cerabona, "a celebrity memoir with a difference".
"Those hoping for a comprehensive, straightforward autobiography and a lot of fun anecdotes will be disappointed," he writes in The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man.
"Mostly what we get is a more introspective and self-critical Newman. Occasionally the book feels a bit navel-gazing and self-indulgent but there's a raw, intimate feeling that predominates, like the best of his acting."
As features editor at The Canberra Times, I love telling people things they didn't know - or even things they've always known - about the city we live in.
