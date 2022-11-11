The Canberra Times

Best of books: Kate Atkinson's latest book is a 1920s crime caper, while John Irving's 15th novel is an epic depiction of American life

Sally Pryor
By Sally Pryor
Updated November 14 2022 - 7:03am, first published November 11 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Best of Books: A thriller, a crime caper and an epic depiction of American life

Even the most practised of writers occasionally miss the mark. This week, we have two new missives from well-known novelists that try and fail to impress our reviewers - Shrines of Gaiety, the latest from Kate Atkinson, and The Last Chairlift, John Irving's 15th novel.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Pryor

Sally Pryor

Features Editor

As features editor at The Canberra Times, I love telling people things they didn't know - or even things they've always known - about the city we live in.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.