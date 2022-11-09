The Canberra Times

The perfect gift this Christmas, is the gift of great literature

Phoebe Christofi
By Phoebe Christofi
Updated November 11 2022 - 1:42pm, first published November 9 2022 - 1:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
What has been read, what will be read, and what's currently being read. Picture by Phoebe Christofi.

Do you ever struggle to think of the perfect gift? Wake up in the middle of the night stressing about what to buy that special someone?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Phoebe Christofi

Phoebe Christofi

Journalist

Phoebe has worked as the commissioning editor of a book publishing house, film and television reviewer, and bookseller. When she's not writing, she's complaining about not having enough time to read every book in the world.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.