On The Line (M, 108 minutes). 3 stars
Mel Gibson plays a shock-jock talkback radio announcer who has the tables turned on him by a caller who claims to have his family held hostage in this twisty-turney psychological thriller.
Gibson plays Elvis Cooney, decades-long host of a midnight-to-dawn talkback radio show in Los Angeles, a crotchety misery guts, which seems to be exactly what his audience loves, dishing out hard truths and thoughtful caring insights in equal measure.
Elvis hates his workmates, trading barbs with the shock-jock host of the previous shift Justin (Kevin Dillon) as he arrives at work. He's also something of a practical joker, as his new producer Dylan (William Moseley) discovers when Elvis pranks him on-air, firing him in an apparent fit of rage, and then laughing it off as a goof.
But the jokes dry up when the show gets a call from a man calling himself Gary (Paul Spera) who says he is calling from the home of the man who destroyed his life, and whose life he plans on destroying that night. When Gary puts Elvis's wife and daughter on the line, held at gunpoint, Elvis realises this caller is serious and that the stakes are very high indeed.
Played mostly in real-time, the rest of the film is a race against the clock with Elvis and Dylan, and show producers Mary (Alia Seror-O'Neill) and Steven (Yoli Fuller) keeping Gary on the line, acquiescing to his various escalating demands, and trying to involve the police in the rescue of Elvis's wife and daughter.
In the role that solidified Mel Gibson's international stardom after Mad Max, the Lethal Weapon films, his character Martin Riggs had a manic edge he used to intimidate the criminals he pursued, and sometimes his work colleagues to equal effect. Gibson tries to capture that same manic energy here as the dark and edgy man-pushed-to-the-edge and does a good job of it - perhaps that was the attraction for him to this role.
Writer-director Romauld Boulanger must know about which he writes, as he was a popular radio host for the French network NRJ for many years. For this feature he adapts his 2019 short film Talk, in which William Baldwin played the Mel Gibson character, and I feel like what was probably a really punchy short film concept just didn't have the legs when fleshed out to feature length.
There's a little Die Hard at work in the screenplay, as Elvis and Dylan wander through the silent office building on the track of their online tormentor, but Boulanger's direction doesn't hold our attention. His dialogue needed a firmer editor too. One character says "Elvis has left the building", which wasn't original or funny in the last 40 films that also quoted the classic line.
One little point that really annoyed me: characters in this radio-station-set thriller constantly whispering or covering their microphones when trying to have conversations secret from the on-line caller, when the big mixing desk in front of them quite obviously has slides and buttons that could just cut the sound off.
It's little overlooked elements like this that make you frustrated, and fail to suspend disbelief for the film, and it is reflective of issues with writer-directors who get too close to their work and can't look at it from a distance and with a critical eye. The performances are mostly good, though, notably grown-up child actor William Moseley - he was one of the adorable siblings in the mid-2000s Chronicles of Narnia films.
Film trivia fans might be interested to know that bad guy Paul Spera is the grandson of US legal heavyweight Ruth Bader Ginsberg.
