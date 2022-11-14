"Is it time for a different approach in our schools?" asks John. "Do we continue to search for the elusive 'great' teacher? What about having a class coach, who would show and prepare kids how to learn, how to study and how to ask questions? A coach skilled in group dynamics and individual performance. The teacher, then, would be the expert who delivers the subject matter. So, a teacher would be, for example, a specialist in teaching English to Year 7 kids and wouldn't be required to teach anything else. Under this model, teachers may work at several schools. Teachers would then be seen as true professionals earning income according to their skill level, which should attract more to the profession. No more playground duty!"