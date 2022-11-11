The Canberra Capitals haven't had a whole lot to cheer about to open the 2022-23 WNBL season but guard Shaneice Swain provides plenty to get excited about.
Two games, two losses, and injuries to Jade Melbourne and Gemma Potter has thrown some curveballs at the Capitals to begin the season.
However teenage guard Swain has been a rare highlight, and the loss of Melbourne and Potter has catapulted her into the starting lineup for their next showdown against the Perth Lynx on Saturday night.
Capitals coach Kristen Veal has long tipped the Cairns product to be a "future Opal", recruiting her to the Centre of Excellence at the Australian Institute of Sport when Veal was a coach there.
Swain didn't play last season but now with greater game-time to come, she has a chance to show more of Australia her talents.
"This could be a breakout year for her. If it's not, it'll be a huge growth year, which is going to lead to a breakout year," Veal told The Canberra Times.
"I thought for Shaniece we'd take a little bit of the pressure and the expectation off and just feed her way in behind Jade and Gemma. But as the universe works out, Gemma with surgery and out for the season, there is opportunity for somebody to come in."
Veal is thrilled to see Swain get this opportunity to shine, albeit through unfortunate injuries, and has been impressed with how comfortable she's looked despite her young age.
"She's still only 19, and the youngest player on our team. But her receptiveness to information, her involvement in learning the game, has been better this year than I've ever seen," Veal said.
Veteran Brittany Smart has also stepped up to a bigger role after the injury setbacks in the team. She praised Swain's speed and energy on defence and in attack as a major strength that they will look to exploit against the equally winless Lynx in Perth.
"Knowing what her strengths are and what mine are, it's definitely a good combination," Smart said.
"The girls are excited," Veal added. "It's a good matchup with Perth. We can put into action what we've been working on all week, and then hopefully get some reward."
WNBL Round Two
Canberra Capitals v Perth Lynx - WA Basketball Centre, Saturday 9.30pm
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
