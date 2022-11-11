Mrs Claus takes the Australian reins

"As the years roll by, I have considered, with increasing sincerity, the possibility of relocating to a coastal town there to avoid the end-of-year chaos. The problem with the two hemispheres is my holidays never align with the Aussie summer. Apparently, you swim on Christmas day and enjoy seafood instead of a turkey. Mr Claus always over-cooks our turkey. So much so that I can never mask the dryness, even with copious amounts of gravy and cranberry sauce."