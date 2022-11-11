Canberra's own travel guides meet the Travel Guides in Vanuatu

It was only a matter of time before Canberra's man about town Jeremy Lasek, and his wife Dorte Ekelund, bumped into the stars of the hit Channel Nine show Travel Guides.
Since retiring, Jeremy, who has filled many a role in Canberra, from WIN-TV chief-of-staff to chief executive of the National Australia Day Council, and Dorte, a former director-general of the Planning and Environment Directorate, have been travelling almost non-stop.
Jeremy tells us in 2020, just before the borders shut, they visited Norway, Singapore, Chile and Argentina.
This year, they've been to Fiji, the United States, Canada, Croatia, Greece, Canada and, now Vanuatu, with more than a few interstate trips thrown in for good measure.
In Vanuatu this week they ran into the Travel Guides stars including Kevin and Janetta, the boys Kev, Dorian and Teng and Stack and her brother Josh, who was filling in for new mum Mel.
The cast was in party mode as they marked the end of filming their 50th episode for the series which sees them travelling the world.
"I want their job," Jeremy said. We reckon he's already got it.
Jeremy said he and Dorte were no strangers to Vanuatu.
"Our first holiday away together in 1986 was to Vanuatu and this is our 10th visit," he said.
"The place and the people hold a special place in our hearts."
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
