ACT Brumbies hooker Lachlan Lonergan has vowed to make the most of his spring tour opportunity, adamant the Wallabies won't take a step backwards despite resting a host of stars.
Lonergan has been called up for what will be just his third Test in 12 months, taking his place as the back-up rake after coach Dave Rennie shuffled the decks for the clash against Italy on Sunday morning.
The 23-year-old has been a part of every Test squad for the past two years but has seen limited game time behind Folau Faigna'a and Dave Porecki.
Porecki has been rested this week, leaving Fainga'a and Lonergan to shoulder the front-row load.
The match in Florence looms as a crucial moment for several fringe Wallabies, who Rennie wants to see in action to determine if they play themselves in or out of his World Cup calculations.
Noah Lolesio will start at flyhalf and has a chance to prove his worth, while Allan Alaalatoa will take over the captaincy duties.
"I'm excited," Lonergan said. "We've got five games on the trot [in Europe], so we've got an extended squad and plenty of depth.
"Boys filling in this week are looking to step up and it will be good fun. We've got a lot of new boys in so we have to focus on getting our detail right and go into the weekend swinging.
"Paris was awesome [last week], it was one of the best atmospheres I've been a part of.
"If we're lucky enough to be a part of a World Cup it'll be an awesome experience and [I'll] do the best I can to make sure I'm there."
Game-starved Fraser McReight has no plans on missing his moment as he steps into the No. 7 jersey after biding his time behind champion flanker Michael Hooper.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
"It's hard being behind Hoops. He's the highest-calibre player in the game," the 23-year-old McReight said ahead of only his fifth Wallabies start since 2020.
"The coaches just want me to rip in with every chance I get, whether that's through training or games like this weekend.
"They just want me to go out there and absolutely rip in and hopefully that can lead to some more game time."
McReight is realistic enough to know he is unlikely to retain the No.7 gold jumper for next week's showdown with the top-ranked Irish in Dublin.
But with coach Dave Rennie making seven changes to his starting side after last week's gut-wrenching 30-29 loss to France, McReight said the fresh faces are intent on at least showcasing their credentials against the Azzurri.
"Everyone wants to push and make the coach's job really hard to select," the Queensland Reds star said.
"Whether it's training or through performances, you want to be able to push and give them a headache.
"But in the back of your mind, you sort of know what's going to happen regardless of the result on the weekend.
"It's about going out there doing the best I can, showing Dave (Rennie), showing the other coaches what I can do."
Mining every possible nugget of advice he can off Hooper this tour, McReight will form a new-look Australian back row with blindside flanker Ned Hanigan and abrasive No.8 Pete Samu.
"I'm super excited," McReight said.
"It's a different dynamic. All three of us have never really played together.
"Peter's hard on the ball, explosive around the park. Ned's explosive as well, so hopefully we can complement each other really well."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.