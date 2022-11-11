Christmas can be such a memorable time for children, but it's also a great opportunity for parents and carers to show them the joy of giving to others.
Making a homemade gift for a relative or friend is a wonderful way for a child to learn this. After all, isn't it the thought that counts?
Here are some inexpensive ideas that are fun to do.
Buy an inexpensive frame that they can decorate with buttons, glitter, or paint. Simply pop in a photo of your child decked out in a Christmas outfit. If they have had their photo snapped with Santa, that's even better.
Making decorations creates lovely family memories. They can be sentimental as gifts and are often brought out year after year. It could be as simple as getting a plain bauble, and your child paints it and adds glitter.
Paper snowflakes make unique decorations. You can glue them to your windows, hang them on walls or dangle them from bits of string.
You can also glue them onto presents after they have been wrapped to add a personal touch.
All you need is paper, a ruler, scissors, and a pencil, and follow these eight simple steps.
Trace everyone's hands on green paper and cut them out. Arrange them in the shape of a tree, with the smallest hands on top and the largest on the bottom.
Christmas is a great time to show appreciation to your child's hard-working educator.
Homemade gifts from the heart can be tenderly received. A simple idea is to get your child to write on a piece of card their most memorable moment from the school year and what they appreciated most about their teacher. Then add some decorative flourishes.
Gift cards are often well received because the teacher can choose what they need or want. Why not kill two birds with one stone and support a local business or restaurant with your gift?
Parents of kids in the same class can club together to get the teacher something really special. It takes a little coordination, although it's best to be mindful that not all parents have the same disposable income as others, and Christmas can be a financially stressful time.
Crafting can be a lot of fun, but with one word of warning, it can get messy. Be sure to cover your preparation space well; otherwise, there could be a lot of cleaning up.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.