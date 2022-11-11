Australians have been financially challenged throughout 2022 with increasing interest rates at the helm.
Meanwhile, billions of dollars are spent on Christmas each year, from lunches to gift cards, decorations, food, and presents for the in-laws.
Brigid Davey is the general marketing manager of a national loan platform.
"While some of us have the savings to back up our spending, it's not the case for everyone," she said.
"The problem with planning for an epic holiday is that many of us will put this Christmas spending on credit, digging ourselves into a debt hole that will take months to climb out of."
Brigid has created a list of tried and tested tips to help people avoid the debt trap this festive season. Her favourite is using a Google Chrome extension to scan for discount codes.
Here's her other tips:
Know exactly how much you can afford to spend on presents, food, decorations and anything else related to the festive season.
Once you have your budget set, commit to sticking to it. This may mean saying no to some social events or cutting back on your gift list, but it will be worth it in the long run.
There are plenty of apps and loads of free online tools to help you make a budget and stick to it.
There are many available on the market, and while some paid versions come with all the bells and whistles, a significant number of free versions are available to support beginners.
This doesn't mean buying the cheapest presents but looking for ways to get more bang for your buck.
For example, many retailers offer loyalty cards that give you access to discounts and special offers. They also may offer early access or special sales to their email subscribers.
By doing your research, you can make your budget go further.
Those serious about avoiding debt this Christmas should try to avoid using credit altogether.
This means using cash, debit or prepaid cards instead of credit cards. By using cash, you'll be able to keep track of your spending better and stay within your budget.
If you do need to use credit, make sure you pay off the balance in full as soon as possible to avoid interest charges.
This means setting aside a small amount of money each week or month to cover your Christmas expenses and starting early will make you less likely to have to rely on credit when the time comes.
Plus, you may even have some money left over to treat yourself.
There are shopping rewards and loyalty programs to help you save throughout the year.
Immediately make a savings plan and set a budget for next year.
If you can start saving early and avoid using credit, you'll be in a much better position to enjoy a debt-free Christmas.
