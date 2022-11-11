The Canberra Times

Top tips on how you can enjoy Christmas with less debt

November 11 2022 - 2:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
With the right knowledge, planning and helpful online tools, Christmas debt can be avoided. Picture Shutterstock

Australians have been financially challenged throughout 2022 with increasing interest rates at the helm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.