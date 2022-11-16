The ANU/Canberra Times meet the author events in 2022 averaged about 210 attendees at each event. The five top-selling books, according to Harry Hartog bookshop, were, in order of sales, by Kevin Rudd, Shaun Micallef, Richard Fidler, Frank Bongiorno and Norman Swan. Many thanks for your help in bringing authors to Canberra. The podcast of the events is the most downloaded podcast series of the ANU.

