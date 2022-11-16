The Canberra Times
Litbits: What's on in the Canberra literary scene from November 19, 2022

Ron Cerabona
Ron Cerabona
November 17 2022 - 5:30am
Nikki Sava will discuss her new book at ANU on December 6. Picture supplied

Author events

November 19: At The Book Cow at 2pm will be the launch by Julie Long of Canberra author Craig Cormick's latest book What If Histories of Australia - Gold Rush: Going Gold Crazy. RSVP: bookcow.com.au.

