Residents of a Wanniassa social housing complex were left disappointed on Friday, after Housing ACT failed to show up to crisis talks about a spate of vandalism in their shared carpark.
The residents, most of whom are seniors or vulnerable people, have been pleading with the ACT government to install security cameras in their carpark, where they say cars have been vandalised six times over a five-week period.
One tenant's car was vandalised three times within three weeks.
Two other vehicles had concrete blocks dropped through their back windows, while a visitor to the complex had condiments smeared over their car.
The agency initially told tenants that installing security cameras would be a privacy breach, while police told them they were unable to investigate further without footage.
No representatives from Housing ACT attended, though tenants urged them to come.
"We deserve better and we want Housing to listen," Di Schaaf, the organiser of the meeting, said.
"Housing has consistently ignored our pleas for security cameras and lighting, they maintain that it's an invasion of privacy - which I've looked at the legislation, as have a few people here - it's ludicrous."
Darrell McNeill, who lives in the complex, described the government response as "absurd".
"I'm at a loss to see whose privacy is being invaded," he said.
"If the cameras are pointed at the carpark, there can be no concerns about privacy."
An ACT government spokesperson has since said that improved lighting and CCTV were being explored as options to increase safety.
Maryanne Ballon's 88-year-old father Cesar has lived in the complex for over 20 years, and hasn't felt secure since the back window of his car was smashed.
"He hasn't been able to sleep well, because he was always listening to see if anything else is happening," Ms Ballon said, translating for her father, who does not speak English.
The impacts of the vandalism have been felt by the whole family, she said, as they worry for Cesar's health and step in to help him get around.
"He's a very independent person, even though he's 88. So he will get in the car and do his own shopping and all those things, he can't do it right now."
Tenants are afraid that their units will be targeted next, and are "terrified" for their safety.
Ms Schaaf said many of the residents at the complex will live there for the remainder of their lives.
"We want to be able to enjoy it without living in fear, it's wrong," she said. "I just want to [have] some safety, I'm appalled."
The government spokesperson said the wellbeing, safety and security of public housing tenants was a priority.
"We condemn all forms of crime and anti-social behaviour in the community including vandalism, and refer all criminal activities to ACT Policing," they said in a statement.
"When tenants request additional security measures such as CCTV, we consider these on a case by case basis and consult with other tenants and agencies across the ACT Government."
