Jewellery showcase at this weekend's Old Bus Depot Markets

It's Jewel of Canberra day at the Old Bus Depot Markets in Kingston on Sunday.
The region's best jewellery designers and artists will showcase their wares at the special event, with the markets like stepping into a giant jewellery box for the day.
There will be pieces made from silver, gold, pearls, recycled metal art, precious and semi-precious stones, glass, resin, ceramics and more. You'll find earrings, bracelets, bangles, necklaces, pendants, cufflinks, brooches, rings and more.
The markets are on Wentworth Avenue Kingston on Sunday from 9.30am to 2.30pm.
